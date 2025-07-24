Practical Uses of AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming an indispensable tool for those in the cleaning and restoration industry.

AI has something to offer, whether you’re managing biohazard cleanups, handling insurance communications, or trying to squeeze more time from your day. In a recent discussion with John Stowe of Covenant Restorations Inc. and Scott Vogel of Emergi-Clean Inc., we uncovered how deeply AI is transforming operations.

From hype to hands-on impact

You’ve likely heard the buzz around AI, but you may still wonder if it works in a restoration business like yours. Both Stowe and Vogel gave it a resounding thumbs-up—not because it sounds cool, but because AI saves them time, lowers costs, and increases effectiveness.

“It allows you to lower overhead and labor costs,” Vogel explained. As a business owner with a learning disability, he’s found AI to be transformative. “It turns hours of reviewing documents into minutes.”

Stowe echoed that sentiment: “I compare AI to the internet back when it first started. It has the same potential, good and bad, but it will absolutely change the game. If you don’t use it, someone might already be using it against you.”

Improving communication with AI

One of the first practical uses for AI in their businesses was improving communication with insurance adjusters. “We use AI to help draft responses to adjusters, especially on invoice reviews,” Stowe said. “We also use it for content generation—social media, marketing plans, and even refining our language to avoid copyright issues.”

Vogel uses AI similarly, especially to overcome personal challenges. “Sometimes it’s hard to get my thoughts out clearly in writing,” he said. “AI helps clarify my meaning and even cite standards like the IICRC’s S540 when needed.”

They also use it to write and update internal standard operating procedures (SOPs). What used to take a whole week can now be accomplished in hours.

Competing with the big guys

For small companies, AI levels the playing field. Vogel notes that AI allows him to compete against companies with entire marketing departments. “It helps us create professional content and engage in marketing on a scale we couldn’t afford otherwise,” he explained.

Stowe agrees: “As entrepreneurs, we may have the technical knowledge, but not always the time to put it into a post or an email. AI speeds that up and lets us focus on quality review.”

Caution: Trust but verify

Both Stowe and Vogel are clear—AI isn’t a magic wand. “We look at AI as a variable, not a solution,” Stowe said. “It can be wrong, especially when referencing technical standards. Everything it generates must be reviewed.”

Vogel likened AI to a writing web: “It gives you an outline, and you fill in the blanks. You still have to make sure it’s accurate.”

They’re also cautious about copyright and privacy. Uploading proprietary or copyrighted standards into open AI tools can create legal issues. Instead, they build private AI databases that reference only internal or non-commercial data.

Choosing the right tools

With thousands of AI tools available and more launched weekly, how do you decide what to use?

“We look at the return on investment (ROI), ease of integration, and transparency,” Vogel said. “If it solves a real-world problem and doesn’t require a Ph.D. to run, it’s worth trying.”

Stowe customizes his tool choice based on the goal: “Different platforms are better for different outcomes. Some are more artistic; others are more technical. You have to know what you’re trying to achieve.”

What comes next?

AI’s role in the industry is just getting started. Stowe is launching a new company, Tactical AI Solutions, aimed at integrating closed AI systems with IICRC standards. His goal is to help restorers instantly check if their estimates, SOPs, and communications align with current standards and Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) guidelines.

Vogel sees significant changes coming in training and compliance. “Imagine virtual reality combined with AI for real-life scenario training, translated in real-time into multiple languages,” he explained. “That’s where we’re heading.”

Both agree that AI can help reduce the burden on overextended business owners and improve transparency, accuracy, and communication.

AI as a trusted tool

AI is not replacing humans in restoration—it’s enhancing them. It’s the silent assistant, the behind-the-scenes powerhouse, the technical advisor you didn’t know you needed. Whether drafting an email, responding to a claim, or building a training module, AI can help you do it faster and better.

“It’s about being technically accurate, scientifically correct, and compassionate,” Stowe summarized. And in a business where minutes count and trust matters, that kind of support isn’t just nice to have—it’s essential.

Watch the full interview below.

