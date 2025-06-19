A Breath of Fresh Revenue

The industry is experiencing a decisive shift—one that connects the industry’s long-standing strengths in carpet cleaning with an urgent public health priority: indoor air quality (IAQ).

Three professionals from Connecticut—John Kay, director of Contractor Nation (CN) Air Group; Amy Prihoda, co-owner and CEO of Professional Cleaning & Restoration Systems of Connecticut; and registered nurse Gretchen Robinson—have a compelling case for why IAQ should be front and center in every cleaning contractor’s business strategy.

Their message is clear: Your customers want healthier homes. They just don’t know who to call. You have the tools, knowledge, and access to be their solution—and there’s significant opportunity for your business.

Hidden potential of carpet cleaning

“Air is a thing,” Kay said. “And there’s a lot of things in it.”

For example, pollen, bacteria, viruses, mold spores, pet dander, and pollutants infiltrate homes every day. Much of it settles into soft surfaces like carpet and upholstery—often out of sight but not out of reach of our lungs.

Prihoda, whose family business has been cleaning and restoring homes in Connecticut for over two decades, emphasized the synergy between carpet care and IAQ.

“Every time I’d get our carpets cleaned, my daughter’s allergies would improve,” she shared. “When the carpets got dirty again, her symptoms came back. That was our sign.”

But cleaning alone wasn’t enough. What Prihoda and her team discovered was that by pairing deep cleaning with IAQ solutions—like dehumidifiers, air purifiers, and mold-resistant materials—they could transform not just a room, but the entire health environment of a home. “Now we’re not just a carpet cleaner,” she explained. “We’re air quality consultants. And it’s changed our company.”

A nurse’s perspective

Robinson brought a clinical lens to the conversation. With over 20 years of experience in allergy, pulmonary care, and patient education, Robinson believes that indoor air pollution is more than an inconvenience—it’s a health crisis.

“I don’t want to just help people exist,” she said. “I want them to thrive. You [cleaning professionals] have a chance to intercept the problem before they even need to see me.”

She cited alarming statistics: More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies. Indoor air can be up to five times more polluted than outdoor air. And many of the health effects—from asthma to cardiovascular disease—are tied directly to particles that build up in homes. Fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) can infiltrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, leading to strokes, heart attacks, and chronic illness.

Robinson emphasized, “This isn’t just about cleaner carpets. This is about helping people breathe, sleep, and live better. And that’s a powerful calling.”

The business opportunity

The team introduced a four-step strategy: Ask, look, measure, and show. Any contractor can implement this strategy to convert everyday service calls into transformational client experiences.

Ask:

Do you or any of your family members suffer from allergies, asthma, or respiratory issues?

Have you noticed musty odors or visible mold?

Do you use air purifiers or dehumidifiers?

Are you aware of your home’s humidity levels?

These questions do more than identify symptoms; they unlock trust and open the door to deeper conversation about the home environment.

Look: Inspect the attic, basement, and conditioned space. Take pictures. Identify signs of mold, soiled insulation, dust buildup in ductwork, or excessive humidity. Measure: Use affordable tools—an air quality monitor, a flashlight (not your phone), and a radon detection meter. Record exact measurements and sketch the space. Precision builds credibility. Show: Walk through the photos and measurements with the client. Let them see the problems and match them with the services you offer—from deep carpet and upholstery cleaning to duct cleaning, dehumidification, encapsulation, or HEPA filtration.

This “shop together” approach reframes the technician-client dynamic. Instead of being “sold,” homeowners feel in control of the decision-making process and that creates long-term relationships.

A revenue model that grows

While a traditional carpet cleaning call might yield US$450, IAQ services, such as purifiers, crawl space work, and mold-resistant flooring, could grow into a $5,000-plus job.

Air purifiers and dehumidifiers also require maintenance. “We leave the unit behind, then come back in 12 months to service it,” Kay said. “That $250 service visit often turns into a $1,200 job because now they’re ready for the next step.”

In one case study, a small water mitigation job led to a full cascade of upgrades: First a dehumidifier, then mold-proof flooring and mold-resistant wall panels. “The homeowner kept saying yes because we had already built that trust,” Prihoda said. “We became part of their home improvement journey.”

From service provider to partner

For companies looking to stabilize revenue, this strategy is pivotal. When restoration work slows, IAQ services keep crews busy and cash flowing. It also elevates your business from a task-based service provider to a household partner.

Training staff to ask the four questions, look for signs, and walk customers through a consultation, means you’re not just selling services—you’re solving problems.

Prihoda added, “Upselling is a dirty word. This is not upselling. It’s helping. And when clients feel helped, they come back—again and again.”

Value-added services

All 30 services don’t need to launch at once, the team emphasized. Start with one or two, such as offering a plug-in purifier and a dehumidifier. Businesses could also learn how to do crawl space inspections.

“Every service leads to the next,” Kay said. “And you’re never pushing. You’re just guiding. That’s the magic.”

The big picture

With IAQ now a leading health concern—and a growing topic in consumer media—cleaning contractors have a timely, vital opportunity.

“We are the Indoor Generation,” Robinson said. “We spend 90% of our lives indoors. If we can’t breathe easy there, where can we?”

For cleaning companies, the answer is clear. By aligning your services with health, comfort, and air quality, you’re not only building a better business—you’re making life better for every customer you serve.