ISSA and NORMI Expand Alliance to Advance Cleaning and Restoration Industries

ISSA, The Association for Cleaning and Facility Solutions, and the National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors (NORMI™) have signed a renewed and expanded alliance agreement, effective immediately. This agreement expands the formal alliance between the two organizations which began in 2018.

The goal of the alliance is to promote the understanding that healthy indoor environments require both professional cleaning and proper mold inspection and remediation. This strengthened alliance will accomplish this through increased legislative and regulatory advocacy and by bolstering public awareness for best practices and an integrated approach to indoor environmental health.

Instead of viewing cleaning and remediation as separate disciplines, the alliance promotes a unified approach to advancing the industries. This next phase of the alliance focuses on leveraging the expertise of both ISSA and NORMI for the mutual benefit of their respective member bases with a focus on:

Education & Training – Shared access to each organizations cleaning and mold remediation courses, certifications, and joint educational opportunities. Integrated Membership Value – A structured alliance option allowing members of each organization to access select benefits from the other. Media & Branding – Cleanfax will be designated as the official publication for NORMI members, with coordinated editorial collaboration and alliance visibility. Advocacy – Coordinated government and regulatory engagement on issues impacting cleaning, mold remediation, and indoor environmental health.

“The expansion of this strategic alliance between ISSA and NORMI™ is an important step toward bringing more attention to the holistic approach to ensuring the health and safety of buildings,” said ISSA Executive Director Kim Althoff. “This alliance will help both organizations provide increased member value through joint media, advocacy, and training. We are very excited to build upon our incredible partnership with NORMI and expand these benefits to ISSA members.”

“Expanding our alliance with ISSA will impact the industry in many positive ways,” said NORMI CEO Doug Hoffman. “Aligning our resources and expertise will allow NORMI and ISSA to have a broader impact through advocacy and media, the ability to train more professionals, and ultimately to help more people live and work in healthier indoor environments. Our organization is thrilled that we have been able to forge this alliance and know that it will be of great benefit to all of our members.”

Additionally, this agreement will leverage each organization’s technical expertise, training, certifications, and publications while offering the option for an ISSA/NORMI combo membership.

Member value highlights