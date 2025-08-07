Smile Power!

Research has shown that smiling impacts our own well-being and also has a contagious effect on those around us.

A simple smile can be a game-changer for cleaning and restoration businesses, according to Steve Toburen, founder of Home Front Success.

Toburen has transformed the lives of thousands of cleaning and restoration industry professionals. He provides training online and has decades of experience in the industry.

He knows that positivity—mainly through smiling—can create “customer cheerleaders,” clients who rave about your service and help build your reputation.

Train your employees to smile

In a recent Take 5 segment, Toburen stressed that fostering a culture of positivity begins with hiring the right people. “Hire the smile,” he advised, noting that technical skills can be taught, but a natural disposition toward positivity is invaluable. Smiling employees enhance workplace culture and improve customer interactions, creating lasting impressions that drive five-star reviews.

The cornerstone of Toburen’s philosophy is the “80% Rule.” He explained, “80% of five-star reviews and loyal customers are based on relationships, not on the technical aspects of the job.” Customers remember their feelings during interactions more than the technical details, making the technician’s demeanor crucial.

Toburen recommended regular role-playing sessions during team meetings to help technicians embody this principle. These exercises simulate real-life customer scenarios, preparing staff to respond empathetically and positively, even in challenging situations. Technicians are trained to follow scripts designed to keep customer interactions smooth and uplifting.

Smile recognition

Recognition also plays a vital role. Toburen encouraged celebrating success by highlighting employees who earn glowing reviews. Sharing positive feedback in team meetings and rewards like cash bonuses fosters morale and reinforces the importance of customer-focused service.

Businesses can cultivate loyal customers and workplace culture by prioritizing smiles, hiring the right people, and emphasizing positive interactions.

As Toburen put it, “A smile isn’t just a gesture; it’s the foundation of a winning business.”

Watch the full interview below: