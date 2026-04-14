Five Star Franchising Acquires Five Star Flooring

April 14, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Five Star Flooring

Five Star Franchising, a platform of home service brands, has acquired and launched Five Star Flooring. Engineered to disrupt the US$75 billion flooring market, Five Star Flooring is an asset-light, logistics-driven home service franchise brand positioned to make flooring solutions easier for homeowners.

Five Star Flooring is a premier interior and exterior flooring services solutions brand providing a frictionless, “white-glove” concierge experience for homeowners. Through a signature in-home showroom experience, the company simplifies flooring transformations through expert consultation, precision, transparency, and end-to-end project management. Five Star Flooring, a Five Star Franchising home services brand, is committed to transparency and quality, offering clear upfront pricing, whole-home quotes valid for two years, and a signature 100% lifetime labor guarantee.

“Homeowners want turnkey improvement solutions and floor remodeling is no different,” said Scott Abbott, Five Star Franchising CEO and co-founder. “They are overwhelmed by massive showrooms, unclear pricing, unreliable service and a disconnected experience. From start to finish, Five Star Flooring provides a simplified process. And for driven business leaders, it’s a low overhead, high-margin home service franchise opportunity, backed by the power of our platform.”

Five Star Flooring is led by brand president Dean Hartley, a multi-unit operator who previously partnered with Five Star Franchising to scale sister brand Five Star Bath Solutions from a regional player into a dominant category leader approaching 400 locations nationwide.

 

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