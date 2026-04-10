IICRC Announces Inaugural Legislative Fly-In

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) announced its inaugural Legislative Fly-In, taking place Sept. 1 to 2 in Washington, D.C. This landmark event will be hosted at the Hyatt Capitol Hill and will bring together IICRC-certified professionals and firms, industry leaders, and stakeholders from across Regency Washington on the country to engage directly in the legislative process.

The Legislative Fly-In represents a major step forward in the IICRC’s commitment to advocacy, education, and industry representation. Attendees will gain valuable insights into key policy issues impacting the cleaning and restoration industry, participate in strategic discussions, and have the opportunity to meet with members of Congress and their staff on Capitol Hill.

“This event is about empowering IICRC-certified professionals and firms to have a voice in the policies that shape our industry,” said James Tole, IICRC president and chairman of the board. “By bringing our community directly to Washington, we are creating meaningful opportunities to advocate for standards, certifications, and the critical role our industry plays in disaster recovery efforts and public health.”

“With IICRC standards and certifications now cited in federal legislation, our industry is firmly on the policy radar,” said Robbie Bradshaw, IICRC director of government relations. “This Fly-In ensures we’re not just part of the conversation but actively helping to engagement with lawmakers.”

The two-day event will include:

A Certified Firm Roundtable

Issue briefings on key legislative priorities

Advocacy training and preparation sessions

Coordinated meetings with federal lawmakers and their staff

Registration is now open, with Early Bird pricing set at US$149 for a limited time. A discounted room block is also available at the host hotel for attendees on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The IICRC encourages all certified professionals, firms, and industry partners to take part in this inaugural event and help shape the future of the industry through direct engagement with policymakers.

For more information and to register, please click here.