The 2026 Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: Spot Out Inc.

Where Team Comes First

Spot Out Inc. in Palm Desert, California, stands on the foundation of family, discipline, and the unwavering belief that the right actions create lasting success.

Founded in 1998, Spot Out began as a modest, part-time venture with a simple goal: to generate extra income for a growing family. Joshua Klopfenstein launched the business while working overnight shifts at UPS and spent his days cleaning carpet. His wife and business partner, Connie, handled the phones and managed the office, keeping the operation running smoothly.

“It was a true family effort built on hard work, long hours, and a shared belief that if we treated people right and delivered great service, the business would grow,” Klopfenstein said.

From side hustle to enterprise

By 2005, the couple transitioned into full-time ownership as true owner-operators. That shift provided freedom and flexibility, especially as they raised four children. Family remained central to every decision, allowing them to grow the business without sacrificing what mattered most at home.

As their children became more involved in sports and activities, Klopfenstein and his wife recognized the need for change. Being hands-on in the field every day was no longer sustainable, and the business could not continue to depend on their direct involvement. That realization led to a major turning point.

They invested in themselves by joining a business coaching group and redefining the company’s direction. Spot Out chose to focus on ultra-high-net-worth clients, specializing in the care of fine fabrics and specialty area rugs. That shift required advanced education, refined processes, and systems for consistency and excellence.

“We transitioned from owner-operators to true business owners,” Klopfenstein said. “We began hiring employees and created a company built on structure, training, and exceptional service.”

Built to endure

Today, Spot Out operates three on-site cleaning trucks and a full-service area rug washing facility. The company employs six full-time team members and one part-time employee. The next generation is now part of the operation as well. After earning a business degree, Austin Klopfenstein, their oldest son, joined the company as operations manager.

Seeing the business evolve into a multi-generational family company has been one of the couple’s greatest rewards. What began as a side hustle has grown into a respected operation known for quality, integrity, and expertise.

Discipline under pressure

Challenges along the way were unavoidable. Klopfenstein points to a common issue in the service industry: Technician-minded owners often lack financial IQ, planning, and sufficient cash flow. Spot Out was built without outside capital, making discipline and reinvestment essential.

The COVID-19 years tested the business in unprecedented ways. Services paused, uncertainty grew, and many companies faced difficult decisions. Spot Out retained every team member as a result of years spent building strong systems, maintaining financial responsibility, and committing to doing business the right way.

“You can’t wait for things to get easier,” Klopfenstein said. “You have to adapt, innovate, and find solutions.”

When culture meets strategy

Behind the scenes, Spot Out’s culture sets it apart. The company prioritizes its people, believing that when team members feel valued and supported, it shows in every customer interaction. Repeat and referral relationships form the backbone of the business, built on trust and exceptional service.

Investment in the team includes ongoing professional, life skills, and personal development training along with top-tier equipment. Team members are expected to do the job well and to care about the client, the home, and the results.

Networking has been the company’s most powerful growth strategy. Strong relationships with the design community and high-end furniture and rug retailers have played a key role, supported by industry certifications, such as WoolSafe®, Master Rug Cleaner, and Association of Rug Care Specialists.

For Klopfenstein, the lessons learned translate into clear advice: Treat the business like a business from day one. Surround yourself with professionals, invest in financial literacy, build systems early, and seek coaching and mentorship. Technical skill alone is not enough.

“Your company should become a cash-flowing asset,” Klopfenstein said. “One that creates long-term wealth, opportunity, and freedom for you and your family.”