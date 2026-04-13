Price Shoppers Are Poison

Let’s have an honest moment.

If you’re still chasing the “more jobs equal more money” dream by lowering your prices, I’ve got news for you: You’re attracting the worst kind of clients, and they’re killing your business.

I’ve lived this. I’ve cleaned for these clients. I’ve been burned by them. And I’ve learned the cheaper the client, the more hassles involved. Every. Single. Time.

What cheap clients cost you

Cheap clients don’t just nickel and dime you. They cost you time, energy, reputation, and growth.

Here’s what price shoppers bring to the table:

Endless “quick questions” that waste your time.

Last-minute schedule changes.

Complaints about how “it didn’t dry fast enough.”

Requests for free add-ons. (“You’re already here. Could you just…?”)

Four-star reviews with a 500-word essay of nonsense.

Zero loyalty, referrals, and respect.

Worse yet, they’ll try to squeeze you, leave a bad review if you push back, and ghost you the moment a cheaper offer pops up on Facebook.

These people don’t want quality. They want a deal. And you are not a discount bin.

More isn’t more

So why do cleaners fall for the price trap? Because they believe more jobs equal more money. But the truth is this: More of the right jobs equal more money. More cheap jobs equal burnout, stress, and low margins.

If you fill your calendar with low-paying, high-drama clients, you’ll never have time to serve the good clients, those who rave about you and rebook every six months.

Use price as a filter

Pricing isn’t just about what you charge. It’s about who you want to attract.

Low prices scream: “I’ll work for anyone.”

High prices scream: “I know what I’m worth.”

When you raise your rates, you upgrade your clients. You attract homeowners who value peace of mind, service, and professionalism. And you repel the ones who were only ever looking to save a buck.

Better clients = better business

Want a calendar full of dream clients? Raise your standards.

These are the clients who:

Trust your process.

Don’t argue with your quote.

Tip you well.

Refer people just like them.

One premium client can be worth five bargain hunters, and without the emotional exhaustion. Do this:

Set a minimum and stick to it. Have a base rate that makes it worth getting out of bed. No $40 hallways. No one-room “test drives.” Stop competing on Facebook specials. Your dream clients aren’t bargain hunting online. They’re in gated communities, referrals, or they find you through your authority (your blog, book, or brand). Position yourself like a pro. Start blogging. Get reviews. Publish a small book. Speak at community events. Build a reputation so strong that people expectyou to be more expensive and are fine with it. Don’t explain. Don’t apologize. When someone balks at your price, don’t start backpedaling. Just smile and say: “I completely understand. We’re not the cheapest, but we are the best for clients who value premium service.” Let them go. And let someone else deal with their coupon-cutting drama.

The bottom line is that cheap clients are poison, will burn you out, waste your time, and never help you grow. To build a business with real margins, stop chasing crumbs. Raise your prices. Respect your time. Attract quality.