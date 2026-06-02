When Jobs Go Sideways

June 2, 2026Jeff Cross
take5 professionalism

Many still judge professionalism by visible signs. The truck looks sharp. The equipment is top-of-the-line. The technician arrives in a clean uniform. Those details matter, but in a recent conversation with Stephen Rodriguez, founder and owner of Grand Junction Cleaning Services, (see The Last Word section in this issue) I was reminded that the most important aspects of professionalism are often unseen.

The invisible side of professionalism

Rodriguez emphasized that professionalism is more about what happens behind the scenes than appearances. Systems, certifications, internal communication, and quality control are all crucial to a company’s ability to reliably fulfill its promises.

That distinction is important. Customers might never see the checklists, training programs, or internal processes that guide a team, but they can see the results. When communication is clear, work is completed, and quality remains consistent, professionalism is evident even if the customer can’t say exactly why.

No cleaning job goes perfectly all the time. Tasks go wrong. Teams miss something. A customer ends up disappointed.

Where true professionalism shows up: Service recovery

I asked, “What sets a professional organization apart when things do not go as planned?” Rodriguez’s answer focused on service recovery. Too often, business owners react emotionally, defend their work, or argue with customers—sometimes publicly in online reviews. According to Rodriguez, that behavior usually signals the absence of a clear recovery process.

The aim isn’t to prove the customer wrong or boost egos but to rebuild trust. The first step is straightforward: listen. Customers want to feel heard. Then, the focus shifts to apologizing for the experience, even if the issue was unintentional. Rodriguez highlighted the importance of asking a key question: What will it take to make you happy?

Dissatisfied customer: Offer compensation

Companies that handle mistakes well don’t weaken their brand. They strengthen it. When all reasonable efforts have been made, and a customer is still dissatisfied, offering compensation may be the right next step. Whether it’s a partial refund, a full refund, or another form of recovery, the goal is accountability. Trust is often built more through recovery than perfection.

A five-star rating doesn’t mean mistakes never happen; it means the company knows how to respond when they do.

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Jeff Cross

Jeff Cross is the ISSA media director, with publications that include Cleaning & Maintenance Management, ISSA Today, and Cleanfax magazines. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians. He can be reached at [email protected].

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