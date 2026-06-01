The 2026 Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: Team Ossanna

Driven by Discipline

Team Ossanna opened its doors in 2017 to serve commercial clients across Arizona with professional cleaning, restoration, and reconstruction services. From the beginning, a clear vision shaped the company: build a disciplined, commercial-focused operation grounded in systems, training, and long-term relationships.

Founded by Andrew Michael Ossanna, the company’s roots trace back to a deep fascination with the trades. From an early age, Ossanna was drawn to hands-on work, along with equipment and the processes that go with it. That early exposure planted the seeds for what would later become a full-scale commercial operation.

Early influence and mentorship

One formative influence came unexpectedly when a local carpet cleaner, known as Big John, serviced the family home. Watching the process sparked a lasting interest in professional cleaning and its mechanics. Years later, Ossanna credits that moment and the mentorships that followed with shaping both his technical curiosity and his work ethic.

As a teenager, Ossanna continued learning independently, following industry education and equipment demonstrations online. Those early observations eventually turned into actual investment and practical experience as he built his own operation.

During high school and early college, Ossanna operated as an owner-operator, investing in used equipment and refining his technical skills. In 2021, at age 22, Team Ossanna formally transitioned into a company. The shift marked a turning point—from solo operation to building a team, systems, and scalable processes.

That same period saw the company expand into water damage restoration and reconstruction, services that aligned with its commercial focus. Today, the company continues working to systemize and integrate these divisions while maintaining operational consistency.

Earning trust early

One of the company’s earliest challenges was credibility. Being young in a commercial marketplace required Ossanna to prove competence, reliability, and professionalism. The company earned trust job by job and client by client.

Early hires played a key role in growth, allowing Ossanna to focus on leadership and business development while technicians managed service delivery. That division of responsibility accelerated growth and reinforced the importance of dependable team members.

Systems behind the scenes

As the company grew, standardization became a priority. Team Ossanna developed detailed training manuals covering equipment operation, surface types, and field procedures. Those resources were later digitized to improve accessibility and consistency across crews.

The company also invested in a dedicated office and training space, reinforcing its professional identity and supporting collaboration. While customers may not see the systems, training, or documentation behind the scenes, they experience the results through consistent service delivery.

Commercial focus by design

Unlike many companies that serve both residential and commercial markets, Team Ossanna chose to operate exclusively in the commercial sector. That decision influenced everything—from equipment selection and training to sales processes and client communication.

By narrowing its scope, the company increased efficiency and reduced variability. Large-scale commercial cleaning and restoration projects require a different approach, and Team Ossanna structured its operation accordingly.

Business development remains relationship-driven. The company relies heavily on referrals, multi-location accounts, and long-term partnerships within targeted commercial verticals.

While digital marketing and trade shows support visibility, direct outreach and relationship building remain central to the company’s growth.

Advice for others

Looking back, Ossanna emphasized the importance of documentation, standardization, and delegation. Early growth without systems created unnecessary friction. Building repeatable processes allows leaders to step back from daily tasks and focus on strategy.

“Once everyone is rowing in the same direction, it becomes much easier to grow in a healthy way,” Ossanna said.

For Team Ossanna, success has come from balancing ambition with structure, along with combining technical skill, disciplined systems, and strong relationships to build a company designed to endure.