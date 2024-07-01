Broomfield Franchisee Honored with PuroClean’s On the Move Award

PuroClean honored local entrepreneur Chris Schatz, owner of PuroClean of Broomfield, Colorado, with the PuroClean On the Move Award at the International PuroClean Convention. With nearly 500 franchise locations across North America, Schatz was awarded by the PuroClean home office for being someone who has gone above and beyond to achieve success within the network—while also dedicating himself to the success of others and his community.

“I’m speechless for the first time in my entire life,” Schatz said. “Some of you guys came to my shop the other night and experienced what I’ve built over the past four years. PuroClean is where my heart is at. PuroClean is where I want to be in the future, where I want to leave my legacy. I want to thank my brother, GM, operation manager, wife, and everyone who has helped me get to this point. There are too many people to thank but I appreciate everyone. Thank you.”

The On the Move Award celebrates exceptional Franchise Owners within the PuroClean network who embody the brand’s core pillars: servant leadership, active collaboration, and extreme ownership. Since acquiring his PuroClean business in April 2020, Schatz has exemplified the drive and commitment necessary to succeed with this World Class Brand.

Schatz, a multi-unit franchisee and two-time President Circle recipient, began his career as an EMT before transitioning to the oil and gas industry. His journey into the restoration industry ignited a passion for handling large losses and serving prominent vendors in the field. After refining his skills as an operations manager at another restoration company, Schatz spent three years at a major restoration firm.

His path ultimately led him to PuroClean, where he became a part owner after initially owning one franchise and later acquiring three more. Schatz values creating a family atmosphere and collaborating with like-minded individuals, emphasizing respect for employees guided by the principle of treating others as you wish to be treated. Family-oriented, Schatz has involved his brother in his business to support its growth. PuroClean of Broomfield serves the northern front range of Colorado, including Boulder, Lakewood, Arvada, Brighton, Commerce City, Fort Lupton, Lochbuie, Broomfield, Westminster, Thornton, and Longmont.

Schatz’ ambition extends beyond his personal success; he is deeply committed to assisting others, has generously offered his time to travel and aid other owners, and has mentored several struggling locations. As evident by his offices’ upward trajectory, Schatz has been recognized back-to-back as a 2022 and 2023 President’s Circle member.

“Nominated by the PuroClean home office and selected by the executive team, I am proud to present this award to Chris Schatz,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and chief operating officer. “We do not present this award every year—it is reserved for those who truly exemplify the drive and commitment needed to get their office On the Move. Chris and his team are exemplary representatives of this dedication, and we are all very proud to see him succeed and earn our On the Move Award.”

Cleanfax also recently reported that PuroClean named its Morristown, New Jersey, location PuroClean Franchise of the Year. Plus, Charles Atkins, owner of PuroClean in Cleveland, Tennessee, received the PuroClean Cares Award.