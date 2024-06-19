PuroClean Wraps Up Annual Conference

PuroClean recently held its annual conference in Denver, which attracted nearly 450 attendees, including franchise owners, employees, and strategic partners.

The conference showcased keynote speaker Scott K. Edinger, a business strategist and leadership expert. Guest speakers also included Ed Cross, an expert in disaster recovery law; Debra Fine, a networking guru and author; and Steve LeFever, a financial and business management expert.

The conference began with its traditional golf tournament at the Green Valley Ranch Golf Club. Participants also engaged in training sessions and continuing education opportunities through PuroLogic. The PuroWomen’s Growth Group also hosted a session focused on empowering and advancing women within the PuroClean network with approximately 80 participants in attendance.

Additionally, PuroClean’s Strategic Partner Expo showcased the latest products and services from PuroClean’s partners, offering attendees insights into new technologies and solutions. Evening cocktail receptions also provided additional opportunities for networking and building relationships in a casual, enjoyable environment.

The Awards Celebration was a highlight of the convention, recognizing outstanding achievements within the PuroClean network. The list of awardees included:

2023 Franchise Of The Year: Nelson and Sujey Rivera, PuroClean in Parsippany, New Jersey

Livi Dalmau, American Business Solutions, Florida 2023 Rainmakers: Dawn Erickson, PuroClean in Charleston, South Carolina; Darrel Depot, PuroClean in Williston, Vermont; Ricardo Herdan, PuroClean in North Miami Beach, Florida; John Villon, PuroClean in Houston; Tomas Mejia, PuroClean in Denver; Jeff Jensen, PuroClean in Plant City, Florida; Brenden Williams, PuroClean in Bradenton, Florida; and Tim Lohse, PuroClean in Chicago

Gabriel Rubio, PuroClean in North Miami Beach, Florida 2023-2024 Brand Ambassadors: Alejandro Restrepo, PuroClean in Wilton, Connecticut; Brian Towne, PuroClean in Normal, Illinois; Sadiq Isu, PuroClean in Hilliard, Ohio; Ricardo Herdan, PuroClean in North Miami Beach, Florida; Diego Barros, PuroClean in Longwood, Florida; Nelson Rivera, PuroClean in Parsippany, New Jersey; Jerral Ingle, PuroClean in Fort Payne, Alabama; U.L. Armstrong, PuroClean in Boerne, Texas; Mark Erickson, PuroClean in Charleston, South Carolina; Ryan Back, PuroClean in St. Bonifacius, Minnesota

“This year’s conference in Denver has been our most successful yet,” said Mark W. Davis, PuroClean chairman and CEO. “The level of engagement and the quality of our sessions reflect the dedication and passion of our entire PuroClean family. We remain committed to continued improvement and innovation in everything we do, and we’re so pleased to have such a dedicated franchise family.”