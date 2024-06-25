PuroClean Names Morristown Location Franchise of the Year

PuroClean named its Morristown, New Jersey, location PuroClean Franchise of the Year at the company’s Annual International Convention.

Selected from nearly 500 franchise locations across North America, PuroClean of Morristown was recognized for receiving outstanding scores across several categories, including sales growth, market share, sales revenue, and profitability.

Nelson and Sujey Rivera co-own and operate PuroClean of Morristown, Livingston, and Bloomfield, New Jersey.

“There can only be one Franchise of the Year, and with so many wonderful franchise owners, it’s always a tight competition,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and COO. “As both a PuroClean Franchise Owner and an active firefighter, Nelson Rivera has worked tirelessly to put out both literal and figurative fires, putting his life on the line for others while expecting nothing in return. He has seen and helped people through their worst days, whether it be water, storm, mold, or fire damage. Nelson and Sujey exemplify what it means to be a true Paramedic of Property Damage.”

Nelson has been a resident of Essex County since 1999, when his family made the move to Newark. He later relocated to Orange, where he began serving as a firefighter in 2009 and still serves to this day as the deputy fire chief. Nelson’s journey with PuroClean began as a technician, and it was through working with the owner of PuroClean Livingston that he discovered his passion for the business.

In 2017, Nelson, along with his co-owner and wife Sujey, moved to Livingston to be closer to the business. Soon afterward, the duo opened their first PuroClean franchise in Morristown, later expanding to Bloomfield and then Livingston, where Nelson first got his start.

“We’re so honored,” Sujey said. “All I have to say is that, honestly, in the almost five years that we’ve been here, it’s been such an incredible experience. Nelson is such a hardworking person, and he’s so deserving. I want to give so many thanks to the corporate team. What we continue to do is never enough; we always want to try to be better. I appreciate all the support of everyone, [who] from the beginning, has always just shown so much love and support. We’re here because of all of you. So, thank you.”