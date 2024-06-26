Charles Atkins Receives PuroClean Cares Award

June 26, 2024Cleanfax Staff
PuroClean Cleveland 800x533

Charles Atkins, owner of PuroClean in Cleveland, Tennessee, received the PuroClean Cares Award at the company’s Annual International Convention. Of nearly 500 franchise locations across North America, Atkins received the PuroClean Cares Award for his commitment to giving back to his community through not only his work in water, fire, mold, and biohazard restoration and remediation, but also for his charitable participation within his community.

“I get many opportunities to be able to go and help, and I don’t get to do all of them, but this Appalachian Christians Project that we do—it’s our 25th anniversary this year,” Atkins said. “For the week of Thanksgiving, we all go. There’s usually about 25 of us, at our own expense, and we pay for everything; it’s all new clothes, new blankets, food. These communities that we go to in the Appalachian Mountains—they’re in desperate need of it, and we’re the ones that end up being blessed. I do a lot of missions, but I’m always the one that ends up blessed. Thank you.”

Having spent over a decade in the construction sector, Atkins has years of restoration and housing experience. In 2004, he ventured into entrepreneurship and established his own mold remediation and restoration company. After a decade, he joined PuroClean and took on projects nationwide—serving both residential and commercial clients.

During the past five years, Atkins has been recognized with numerous accolades for his contributions. He has been a member of the President’s Circle four times and received the Rainmaker Award in 2020. These recognitions emphasize his dedication and success in the industry, as well as his positive impacts on the Cleveland communities and surrounding areas.

“The PuroClean Cares Award acknowledges franchise owners who exhibit a servant’s heart, surpassing expectations not only in their local community but also through charitable acts and service,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and chief operating officer. “Charles and his team exemplify true servant leadership, volunteering for missions and supporting various community initiatives throughout the Cleveland area, showcasing exceptional dedication and impact.”

Cleanfax also recently reported that PuroClean named its Morristown, New Jersey, location PuroClean Franchise of the Year.

