Voda’s New President Champions Bold Expansion and Accelerates National Growth

June 16, 2026Elizabeth Christenson
Laura Butcaris

Laura Butcaris, the new president of Voda Cleaning and Restoration, has 20 years of leadership experience spanning franchising, operations, strategic partnerships, revenue growth, and national accounts development. At Voda, Butcaris serves as an integrator, aligning business operations, supporting franchisee growth, and addressing industry challenges such as labor shortages and unpredictable demand.

In this episode, Butcaris dives into Voda’s rapid growth to over 300 locations across 34 states in three years, and the company’s dual service model combining cleaning and restoration services. Butcaris emphasized that Voda differentiates itself by focusing on building relationships with clients rather than operating purely as a transactional service in the home services category.

She also outlined Voda’s growth strategies, including expanding into new markets, developing multi-unit franchise opportunities, and launching the Voda Elite Program for national accounts. Butcaris joined Voda specifically to help launch the national accounts program, which aims to provide streamlined service to national clients while creating revenue streams for franchise partners.

Her team also continues to strengthen local business referral relationships and strategic partnerships with complementary home service providers (e.g., plumbing) to drive growth in both new and existing markets.

Voda remains focused on improving franchisee profitability and unit-level economics through enhanced support, coaching, and operational discipline. Additionally, the company is placing greater emphasis on technology and data systems to reduce manual tasks and support multi-unit franchisees. For example, like many home service news brands, Voda is shifting toward more centralized support structures to help franchise partners scale across multiple units, focusing on unit-level economics and profits rather than just revenue generation. Voda is centralizing functions such as marketing, call centers, and recruiting while adding more support resources to help franchisees focus on service execution.

Hence, Butcaris has high expectations for continued growth focused on stronger performance metrics and better support systems, while noting industry trends toward consolidation and enhanced customer experiences.

Watch the complete interview below:

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Elizabeth Christenson

Elizabeth Christenson is editor of Cleanfax and Cleaning & Maintenance Management. She has a degree in journalism and history and an extensive background in writing for print and digital media for numerous publications, associations, and companies. Contact her at [email protected].

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