Industry Leaders Urge Federal Recognition of Emergency Restoration Services in 2027 NAICS Update

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has submitted comments supporting the establishment of a dedicated classification for Emergency Restoration Services.

The recommendation supports the Restoration Industry Association’s proposed NAICS 624231–Emergency Restoration Services, with the endorsement of the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), or another technically appropriate six-digit classification that accurately represents businesses primarily engaged in emergency mitigation and stabilization.

Emergency restoration services are fundamentally different from general construction, janitorial services, or waste handling. The industry provides rapid-response services following property losses, including water extraction, structural drying, fire and smoke mitigation, microbial mitigation, odor control, contents restoration, and emergency stabilization. These services rely on highly trained technicians, specialized equipment, recognized industry standards, detailed documentation, and rigorous safety practices. While reconstruction may follow, emergency mitigation and stabilization are separate activities with distinct timelines, processes, risks, and outcomes.

Without an accurate NAICS classification, the federal government and the public cannot reliably measure the industry’s establishments, workforce, payroll, economic contribution, workforce needs, or occupational safety experience. The lack of a dedicated classification also makes it more difficult for government agencies, communities, and contracting partners to identify qualified emergency restoration contractors before and after disasters.

The ECPC’s July 13, notice acknowledged that commenters requested the creation of an emergency restoration industry classification. However, no dedicated classification was included in the proposed recommendations. Supporters are asking OMB and ECPC to reconsider that omission and adopt a six-digit NAICS classification specifically for Emergency Restoration Services. If the proposed placement under NAICS 624231 is determined not to be technically appropriate, supporters request that the industry be assigned another suitable six-digit classification rather than remaining unrecognized.

How to Submit a Public Comment

Stakeholders wishing to support this effort may submit comments through August 12, 2026 by

following these steps: