How to Navigate Four Tough Conversations at Work

You didn’t get into cleaning or restoration because you love confrontation. Nobody does. You got into it because you’re good with your hands, good in a crisis, good at making a bad situation better.

But here’s what nobody tells you at the start: this business runs on tough conversations. The tech who’s slipping. The employee who must go. The customer who’s crossed a line. The boss you disagree with. You will have all four of these conversations—probably more than once—and how you handle them will shape your crew, your culture, and your reputation long after the job is closed out.

Below are the four conversations you dread most, and exactly how to have them without losing sleep, losing your cool, or losing your best people.

Conversation #1: “You need to do better”

Here’s the mistake you’re probably making: treating a performance talk like a courtroom. Building a case. Listing every strike since March. Making the poor tech feel like they’re on trial before you’ve said a word.

Don’t do that. Think about it like a GPS recalculating a route. When you miss a turn, the GPS doesn’t yell at you, and it doesn’t bring up the wrong turn you took last Tuesday. It just says “recalculating” and gives you the next right move. That’s the tone you want. Calm, specific, forward-looking.

Make three moves. Name the gap in one sentence, no padding. Ask what’s getting in the way — sometimes it’s training, sometimes it’s home life, sometimes it’s you. Then agree on one next step with a date attached. Not five things. One.

And do it in private, do it soon, and do it face-to-face. Text messages are for scheduling. They are not for feedback.

Conversation #2: “We need to let you go”

This is the one you avoid for months, hoping the problem fixes itself. It won’t. And here’s the thing — a slow firing is worse for everyone than a fast one. It’s like ripping off a bandage versus peeling it a half-inch at a time for a week. Same pain, ten times the suffering, and now your whole crew has watched it happen in slow motion.

If you’ve already coached them, documented it, and given them a real shot — and it’s still not working — the conversation should take five minutes, not fifty. Say why, say it’s final, say what

happens next with their last check and their equipment. Then stop talking. Don’t over-explain, don’t apologize for existing, don’t relitigate every write-up from the last quarter.

Do it early in the week, never on a Friday at 4 p.m., and always with a second person in the room.

Conversation #3: “You are fired”

No, not an employee… a customer. And before you ask, yes … you can fire a customer. And sometimes you must.

Think of yourself as a bouncer at the door of a bar. The bouncer isn’t rude, isn’t emotional, and doesn’t get into a debate, but the line is the line, and everybody inside deserves to feel safe. Your crew deserves the same thing from you.

If a customer is rude to your techs, stiffing you on invoices, or treating your team like they don’t matter, that’s a bouncer moment. Keep the script simple: “We’re not able to continue working with you. Here’s what’s outstanding, here’s how we’ll wrap up the current job professionally.” No shouting match, no midnight keyboard-warrior email. Calm and final, every time.

Your team will remember forever whether you had their back in that moment. That memory outlasts the invoice.

Conversation #4: “I don’t agree with you”

Not someone your equal, but perhaps someone with authority. This is the one almost nobody wants to talk about: pushing back on the person above you. Owners and GMs butt heads constantly, and most people either stay silent and stew, or blow up in the moment. Neither works.

Bring the disagreement, not the grievance. “Here’s what I’m seeing, here’s the risk, here’s what I’d try instead” beats “you’re wrong” every single time. Pick your moment. Not in front of the crew, not mid-crisis on a loss site. And once the decision’s made, back it in public even if you argued against it in private. That’s how trust gets built in both directions.

Homework assignment

Pick the one conversation you’ve been avoiding — a coaching talk, a termination, a customer you need to cut loose. Then put it on the calendar before Friday. No “I’ll do it soon.” Pick an actual date. Then write your opening line, one sentence, before you walk into the room.

Tough conversations don’t get easier because you wait. They get easier because you get better at having them.

Watch Jeff’s commentary or listen to his podcast below