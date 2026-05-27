Voda Cleaning & Restoration Appoints Laura Butcaris President

Voda Cleaning & Restoration named Laura Butcaris its new president. In her new role, Butcaris will oversee national account initiatives, franchise support, operational alignment and growth efforts across the company’s expanding footprint of 116 franchise owners across 34 states and almost 300 locations.

Butcaris brings more than 20 years of leadership experience spanning franchising, operations, strategic partnerships, revenue growth and national accounts development. Prior to joining Voda, she held multiple executive leadership roles with multi-unit brands, including College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving, where she played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s national accounts program into a major growth engine for the franchise system.

Since joining Voda, Butcaris has played a key role in strengthening enterprise partnerships, expanding national account opportunities, and supporting franchise owner growth initiatives nationwide.

“Laura is a transformational leader who understands how to scale businesses while keeping franchise owners at the center of every decision,” said Dan Claps, Voda Cleaning & Restoration CEO and co-founder. “She brings a rare combination of operational excellence, relationship-building, strategic vision, and people-first leadership. As Voda continues to grow across the country, Laura is the ideal person to help lead our next chapter.”

As president, Butcaris will focus on accelerating franchisee success, enhancing operational scalability, strengthening national partnerships, and continuing to build Voda’s position as one of the fastest-growing brands in the home services industry.

“I’m incredibly honored to step into the role of president at Voda,” Butcaris said. “This brand has built something truly special: an ambitious vision, an unmatched culture, and a franchise system committed to helping people during some of life’s most stressful moments. I’m excited to work alongside our franchise owners, home office team, and leadership group as we continue building a category-defining company.”

Butcaris’ appointment underscores Voda Cleaning & Restoration’s commitment to disciplined, franchisee-first growth, ensuring owners benefit from strong brand standards, operational excellence, and a scalable foundation built for long-term success. Furthermore, this leadership expansion also enables Zach Nolte, Voda Cleaning chief operating officer and co-founder, to further focus on high-level operational strategy, system innovation, and scaling the company’s long-term growth initiatives.