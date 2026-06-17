The Confidence Trap

June 17, 2026Jeff Cross
The Confidence Trap

In the cleaning and restoration industries, experience is valuable—until it becomes a reason to stop learning. Years in the business build judgment, instinct, and credibility, and they can also build blind spots. The methods that protected a company 15 or 20 years ago may no longer guard against liability, deliver the experience customers now expect, or align with current professional standards.

Technology, documentation requirements, customer expectations, and IICRC Standards are evolving faster than ever. The danger for many veterans is not a lack of skill. It is the quiet assumption that what worked before will keep working.

The trap

This is the confidence trap. Success breeds confidence, and it can harden into resistance. A seasoned professional who once led the field can begin falling behind without noticing, simply because the standards have moved and the habits have not. The trap is subtle precisely because it is built on real accomplishment, not on failure.

Staying sharp without starting over

Staying teachable does not mean discarding hard-won wisdom. It means pairing experience with a willingness to question it. The most credible companies treat education, updated standards, and new technology as tools that sharpen judgment rather than threats to it. They document thoroughly, revisit their procedures, and stay curious about what customers value today.

Experience remains a powerful advantage. The professionals who keep it that way are the ones who never decide they have learned enough. In a rapidly changing industry, the willingness to grow is what keeps a reputation intact, a company competitive, and a hard-earned name trusted.

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Jeff Cross

Jeff Cross is the ISSA media director, with publications that include Cleaning & Maintenance Management, ISSA Today, and Cleanfax magazines. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians. He can be reached at [email protected].

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