The New Rules of Winning Customers in an AI-Driven World

Artificial intelligence (AI) isn’t just changing how service companies operate. It’s changing how customers buy. Companies that rely on outdated sales tactics or slow follow-up may lose business before they even know they were being considered.

John Clendenning, founder of Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters, said the shift has moved faster than almost anyone expected. In January 2025, roughly 1% of the population had used ChatGPT. By March of this year, Clendenning estimated that 50% to 60% of all searches involved some kind of conversational AI response.

“People don’t type in keywords,” Clendenning said. “They don’t go ‘carpet cleaner near me’ anywhere near as much.”

That change has left some contractors confused about why their websites still rank well in traditional search results, yet the phone isn’t ringing. The searches themselves have changed. Google and other platforms increasingly hand users a direct answer instead of a list of links, a trend often called zero-click search.

Conversational search rewards real conversations

Clendenning said AI tools such as ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google’s own AI mode are all chasing the same goal: acting like a person who went out and did the research themselves. That means the tools weigh more than keywords or backlinks. They track where a brand gets mentioned, whether on Reddit, Quora, Facebook, Nextdoor or elsewhere, and whether those mentions are positive.

A cleaning or restoration company doesn’t need to dominate Reddit to benefit from this shift, according to Clendenning. Few people are debating carpet cleaners the way they might discuss a wedding florist. But smaller, authentic moments can still get picked up if a company builds a genuine online presence and gives customers something worth talking about.

“We’ve got to be telling stories, educating the public about how to take care of this and how to plan for that,” Clendenning said. “Now that’s what AI is actually looking for: that content and people’s engagement with it.”

Old manipulation tactics no longer work

Search engine optimization once rewarded companies that gamed the system, whether through keyword stuffing or buying thousands of low-quality backlinks. Clendenning said those tricks are losing their power as AI systems get faster and better at spotting manufactured content.

He pointed to a major Google algorithm update on May 8, 2026, as an example of how quickly the rules can shift. The update removed a company’s ability to write its own FAQ entries on its Google Business Profile, among other changes. Google, he said, is increasingly filtering out content that isn’t materially useful to the person searching, regardless of how well-optimized it looks.

Generic, interchangeable web copy about a service such as upholstery cleaning won’t stand out, Clendenning said. A personal account, even one written with help from AI, performs better because it reads as authentic. He described the kind of post that works: a technician’s memory of getting into the trade, paired with specific, local detail about a job.

“Is that unique content? Is that authentic? Is that real?” Clendenning said. “Yes, and AI loves it, because you’re being a real person.”

Fast, personal responses still close deals

Clendenning said today’s buyers expect quick answers and personalized communication, even when a machine is doing the responding. He recommended that companies still have a real person answer the phone whenever possible but use AI to catch what would otherwise go to voicemail: after-hours calls, text messages and website chat inquiries.

A slow response can cost a job before the company even gets a chance to bid on it. Clendenning suggested a rule of thumb: if a text or online message goes unanswered for about 20 seconds, it should trigger an alert so a staff member can jump in.

He was clear that AI shouldn’t be used to close the sale. Its job is to route the customer to a real person or a callback window, not to negotiate or sell.

“Its own job is not to try and book the job for you,” Clendenning said, “because how is it going to be influencing and selling and not commoditize you?”

Smaller companies can compete too

Clendenning said the strategies apply at nearly any company size, though a solo operator running one truck doesn’t need a full AI stack to benefit. For that owner, the priority is simpler: get a real person, even a part-time hire, answering the phone so the owner can stay in front of customers, and layer in basic AI tools for overflow.

He also recommended a steady habit that costs nothing but time: writing up one happy-customer story a week and posting it to the company’s website and social media.

“That would be you working on your business while working in it,” Clendenning said.

Watch the complete interview or the podcart below: