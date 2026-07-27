Not Every Customer Complaint Deserves an Apology

A customer calls three days after a carpet cleaning job, upset that the carpet smells like urine. The crew did nothing wrong—the dog came back to the same spot and had another accident. Nobody on the job cut a corner. The customer is hard to convince. Does the company apologize?

That question trips up more contractors than it should, and the wrong answer can cost a business its reputation. The fix starts with recognizing that “sorry” isn’t one thing. It’s two different conversations wearing the same word, and mixing them up is how a five-minute phone call turns into a two-star review. Or worse.

Two apologies, two jobs

One kind of apology means “I made a mistake, and I own it.” The other means “I hear that you’re upset, and I care.” Confusing the two is like keeping one fire extinguisher for every situation—the small one under the kitchen sink and the big one on the wall serve different fires. Grab the wrong one and a company either underreacts to a real problem or smothers a minor complaint in foam it never needed.

When a real apology is owed

Some situations call for the first kind, no hedging. A technician who shows up two hours late without a call owes the customer a straight apology. So does a company whose tech left a rust ring on the carpet from the wrong pretreatment. In both cases, the apology comes first, and the fix follows. An apology without follow-through is just a polite way of doing nothing.

Real mistakes call for real apologies, and the word “but” has no place in them. “I’m sorry, but…” cancels out everything that came before it. It’s like giving someone a nice cake for a special occasion, and they discover half of it is already eaten.

When no apology is owed

The flip side matters just as much. A customer angry that the carpet didn’t dry in 20 minutes, because someone else’s video online promised it would, isn’t owed an apology. Neither is a customer whose cat resoiled the same spot the crew just cleaned. Those don’t trace back to the company, and apologizing as if they do will teach customers that pushing back is OK, and maybe even earns them a discount … and we know some are looking for that. We call them the customers we don’t really want.

This is where the second kind of “sorry” belongs—the empathy version. “I’m sorry this is frustrating, let’s figure it out together” isn’t a confession. It’s the same distinction between a mechanic saying, “sorry we broke your engine” and a doctor saying, “sorry you’re not feeling well.” One admits fault. The other is just decent bedside manner.

The murky middle ground

The harder cases sit in between, a job done correctly that still leaves the customer unhappy. Over-apologizing just to defuse the tension backfires here. Every unnecessary “sorry” reads as a small admission of guilt, and those add up. Say it too often for things that weren’t the company’s fault, and the business earns a reputation for “always messing something up,” even when it never actually has.

A simple gut check

Contractors who want to sharpen this instinct can pull their last 10 customer complaints and sort them into two piles: the ones the company caused, and the ones where the customer is upset anyway but nothing went wrong on the job.

If a team can’t quickly sort a complaint into one of those piles, that’s a sign the business needs a script for both kinds of apology—not one default response stretched to cover everything.

Watch Jeff’s commentary below or listen to his podcast