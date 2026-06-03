Register Today for CMM’s Free Floor Care Basics and Beyond Webinar

June 3, 2026Cleanfax Staff
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Stone, wood, resilient, and carpet flooring each demand a different care technique—and getting it wrong can be costly. Join Cleaning & Maintenance Management (CMM) on June 16 for a free webinar, Floor Care Basics and Beyond: Maintaining Natural and Manufactured Flooring.

In this session, we break down the right approach for each surface type, from daily maintenance to long-term preservation. You’ll learn how to match chemistry to material, avoid common mistakes that void warranties, and build a maintenance schedule that balances appearance, performance, and budget.

During this fast-paced, one-hour interactive session, you will learn strategies from your peers to:

  • Identify the correct care strategy for stone, wood, resilient, and carpet floors, including chemistry do’s and don’ts.
  • Build maintenance schedules that extend floor life cycles.
  • Avoid common mistakes that damage surfaces or void warranties.
  • Select tools and equipment that match your floor systems.
  • Improve appearance while controlling long-term maintenance costs.

The expert panel for this webinar includes:

  • Kathleen Misovic, CMM Managing Editor (Moderator)
  • Michael Bocanegra, airport facility supervisor, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
  • Jesse Cash, vice president of operations, AK Building Services
  • Marty Jollette, general manager and director of training, Renue Systems

In addition, the webinar will include a dedicated Q&A session. Bring your most challenging questions and get ready for real answers.

Sign up now for, Floor Care Basics and Beyond: Maintaining Natural and Manufactured Flooring webinar.

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