Register Today for CMM’s Free Floor Care Basics and Beyond Webinar
Stone, wood, resilient, and carpet flooring each demand a different care technique—and getting it wrong can be costly. Join Cleaning & Maintenance Management (CMM) on June 16 for a free webinar, Floor Care Basics and Beyond: Maintaining Natural and Manufactured Flooring.
In this session, we break down the right approach for each surface type, from daily maintenance to long-term preservation. You’ll learn how to match chemistry to material, avoid common mistakes that void warranties, and build a maintenance schedule that balances appearance, performance, and budget.
During this fast-paced, one-hour interactive session, you will learn strategies from your peers to:
- Identify the correct care strategy for stone, wood, resilient, and carpet floors, including chemistry do’s and don’ts.
- Build maintenance schedules that extend floor life cycles.
- Avoid common mistakes that damage surfaces or void warranties.
- Select tools and equipment that match your floor systems.
- Improve appearance while controlling long-term maintenance costs.
The expert panel for this webinar includes:
- Kathleen Misovic, CMM Managing Editor (Moderator)
- Michael Bocanegra, airport facility supervisor, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
- Jesse Cash, vice president of operations, AK Building Services
- Marty Jollette, general manager and director of training, Renue Systems
In addition, the webinar will include a dedicated Q&A session. Bring your most challenging questions and get ready for real answers.
Sign up now for, Floor Care Basics and Beyond: Maintaining Natural and Manufactured Flooring webinar.