Register Today for CMM’s Free Floor Care Basics and Beyond Webinar

Stone, wood, resilient, and carpet flooring each demand a different care technique—and getting it wrong can be costly. Join Cleaning & Maintenance Management (CMM) on June 16 for a free webinar, Floor Care Basics and Beyond: Maintaining Natural and Manufactured Flooring.

In this session, we break down the right approach for each surface type, from daily maintenance to long-term preservation. You’ll learn how to match chemistry to material, avoid common mistakes that void warranties, and build a maintenance schedule that balances appearance, performance, and budget.

During this fast-paced, one-hour interactive session, you will learn strategies from your peers to:

Identify the correct care strategy for stone, wood, resilient, and carpet floors, including chemistry do’s and don’ts.

Build maintenance schedules that extend floor life cycles.

Avoid common mistakes that damage surfaces or void warranties.

Select tools and equipment that match your floor systems.

Improve appearance while controlling long-term maintenance costs.

The expert panel for this webinar includes:

Kathleen Misovic , CMM Managing Editor (Moderator)

, CMM Managing Editor (Moderator) Michael Bocanegra , airport facility supervisor, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

, airport facility supervisor, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Jesse Cash , vice president of operations, AK Building Services

, vice president of operations, AK Building Services Marty Jollette, general manager and director of training, Renue Systems

In addition, the webinar will include a dedicated Q&A session. Bring your most challenging questions and get ready for real answers.

Sign up now for, Floor Care Basics and Beyond: Maintaining Natural and Manufactured Flooring webinar.