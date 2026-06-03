AI Startup Offers Free Home Cleaning for Data

June 3, 2026Cleanfax Staff
robot cleaning

For a limited time, Shift, an AI training startup, began offering free home cleanings in New York City on May 28, Business Insider reported. Cleaners wear head-mounted cameras that record first-person video footage while they work.

Shift said the footage will help train household robots and AI systems to complete chores autonomously in the future. Shift tasks include scrubbing bathrooms, mopping floors, organizing kitchens, and light decluttering.

The “book a free cleaning” link directs clients to enter information such as a phone number, email address, and home address, along with access instructions, before booking an appointment that lasts an estimated two hours. Shift also promises to blur out sensitive details to protect customer privacy. Still, the website doesn’t mention if the videos can ever be removed for the data or if people’s homes can be identified.

Harry Kilberg, Shift U.S. general manager, said the platform has paid tens of thousands of people in 15 countries to record daily work and chores, Ars Technica reported. The main Shift app website, designed to sign up contributors, suggests that more than 10,000 “operators” have already been collectively paid more than US$5 million in the first quarter of the 2026 fiscal year.

The Shift app is the creation of the German startup MicroAGI, and the company’s website describes it as “a team of engineers, researchers, and operators on a mission to accelerate embodied AI.”

Ars Technica said the free cleaning offer for New York City homes may also act as a promotional hook for Shift app’s main purpose of recruiting people to wear a recording headstrap to capture video in exchange for getting paid $20 per hour plus bonuses.

Shift and MicroAGI are aggressively promoting the app to NYC universities, teachers, restaurants, delivery workers, and residents of specific neighborhoods. MicroAGI also began promoting in Boston, and teased launching in London, Munich, and Zurich.

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