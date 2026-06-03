Connecticut Signs Mold Remediation Reform Into Law

June 3, 2026Cleanfax Staff
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Connecticut passed Bill No. 5222 to implement the state’s Department of Consumer Protection’s recommendations, introducing new rules for mold remediation.

Effective Oct. 1, all mold remediation contractors must be certified in mold remediation by the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), the National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors (NORMI), or another organization approved by the commissioner.

Additionally, no contractor can perform mold remediation in Connecticut unless it follows the ANSI/IICRC S520 Standard for Professional Mold Remediation, Fourth Edition, or any approved successor or revision. The commissioner must post notice of such approval and the name of the approved standard on the Department of Consumer Protection’s website.

For the law, mold means any form of fungi that grows in the form of multicellular filaments known as hyphae and reproduces by way of small spores. Additionally, mold remediation involves the removal, cleaning, sanitization, demolition, or other treatment of mold or mold-contaminated materials in a building.

 

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