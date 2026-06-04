Bipartisan Bill Strengthens EPA’s Safer Choice Program

June 4, 2026Elizabeth Christenson
EPA's Safer Choice logo

Last week, Senators Chris Coons (Democrat-Delaware) and Jon Husted (Republican-Ohio) introduced the Safer Choice Program Authorization Act (SCPAA) to authorize and strengthen the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) voluntary Safer Choice Program. The bill authorizes US$6 million annually from fiscal years 2028 through 2034 to support program operations.

The Safer Choice Program helps consumers, businesses, schools, and institutions identify cleaning chemicals and other products that meet rigorous standards for human health, environmental safety, and performance.

The SCPAA codifies EPA’s long-standing Safer Choice and Design for the Environment Programs, which have helped drive innovation in safer chemistry for decades while providing consumers and institutional purchasers with a trusted federal label for safer products. The Safer Choice and Design for the Environment programs have operated successfully for more than 30 years under administrations of both parties but have never been formally authorized by Congress. The SCPAA would provide statutory certainty for these widely used programs and the stakeholders that depend on them.

“This legislation provides long-term certainty for manufacturers so they can invest in safer chemistry, and so Americans can continue to lead in innovation,” said Senator Coons, co-chair of the Senate Chemistry Caucus.

“Our bipartisan bill would support and authorize this important program while expanding consumer choice in their everyday products,” Senator Husted said.

The bill would:

  • Formally authorize EPA’s Safer Choice Program.
  • Maintain rigorous, science-based standards for participating products.
  • Strengthen protections against conflicts of interest in product reviews.
  • Ensure continued maintenance of EPA’s Safer Chemical Ingredients List.
  • Support transparency, stakeholder engagement, and public access to safer product information.

“The EPA Safer Choice Program has spent decades being the stamp of approval for cleaning products that are both high-performing and safer for people and the environment,” said John Nothdurft, Vice President of Government and Public Affairs, ISSA, the association for cleaning and facility solutions. “This bill gives manufacturers the certainty to invest, gives purchasers a trusted federal benchmark, and gives the American public confidence that the products used in cleaning their schools, hospitals, and workplaces meet a rigorous, science-based standard. ISSA strongly supports this legislation and urges Congress to act.”

Any organization involved in the value chain and decision making for EPA Safer Choice products can contribute their stories using the form on the Making Safer Choices website here.

Read Elizabeth Christenson's Posts

Elizabeth Christenson

Elizabeth Christenson is editor of Cleanfax and Cleaning & Maintenance Management. She has a degree in journalism and history and an extensive background in writing for print and digital media for numerous publications, associations, and companies. Contact her at [email protected].

Follow Elizabeth Christenson

Related Posts

Connecticut flag

Connecticut Signs Mold Remediation Reform Into Law

Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News / NORMI
dust mop

Register Today for CMM’s Free Floor Care Basics and Beyond Webinar

News
robot cleaning

AI Startup Offers Free Home Cleaning for Data

News
hurricane

EPA Encourages Hurricane Season Preparedness

News
wildfire

Wildfire Season Off to a Historic Start

Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News
Insurcomm

Insurcomm Restoration Expands into Virginia with Two New Offices

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Does your business have a mentorship program in place?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...