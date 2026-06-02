EPA Encourages Hurricane Season Preparedness

June 2, 2026Cleanfax Staff
hurricane

Atlantic hurricane season officially started June 1, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is encouraging residents, businesses, and state and local governments across the Southeast to take proactive steps to prepare for potential hurricanes, flooding, and severe weather events.

“Preparation remains one of the most effective tools communities have during hurricane season,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Kevin McOmber. “Taking steps now to secure homes, safeguard hazardous materials, and strengthen emergency response plans can help reduce risks to public health, protect the environment, and support faster recovery efforts after a storm.”

EPA continues to work with federal, state, tribal, and local partners to support emergency preparedness and response efforts throughout hurricane-prone areas of the Southeast. The agency is also reminding facility operators of their responsibilities to prevent, minimize, and report chemical releases that may result from severe weather and storm-related flooding.

EPA’s hurricane preparedness resources provide guidance for:

  • Preventing and reporting chemical releases during severe weather.
  • Preparing drinking water and wastewater utilities.
  • Managing storm debris safely and effectively.
  • Protecting communities and emergency responders from environmental hazards.

Because hurricanes are often tracked days before landfall, EPA encourages facilities and communities to use that time to implement protective measures and emergency response procedures.

Click here to explore EPA’s central hub for hurricane and disaster preparedness information.

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