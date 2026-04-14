Policy in Motion: Why the IICRC Legislative Fly-In Matters to You

What happens in Washington, D.C. doesn’t stay in Washington—it impacts every corner of the cleaning and restoration industry.

In this conversation, we explore the IICRC Legislative Fly-In, where industry professionals meet directly with Congressional offices to advocate for the work of inspectors, cleaners, and restorers—and for the standards and certifications that protect consumers and communities.

Learn why this event matters, what attendees can expect, and how advocacy is helping shape the future of the industry. Click here to register.