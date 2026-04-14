Policy in Motion: Why the IICRC Legislative Fly-In Matters to You

April 14, 2026Jeff Cross
IICRC

What happens in Washington, D.C. doesn’t stay in Washington—it impacts every corner of the cleaning and restoration industry.

In this conversation, we explore the IICRC Legislative Fly-In, where industry professionals meet directly with Congressional offices to advocate for the work of inspectors, cleaners, and restorers—and for the standards and certifications that protect consumers and communities.

Learn why this event matters, what attendees can expect, and how advocacy is helping shape the future of the industry. Click here to register.

Read Jeff Cross's Posts

Jeff Cross

Jeff Cross is the ISSA media director, with publications that include Cleaning & Maintenance Management, ISSA Today, and Cleanfax magazines. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians. He can be reached at [email protected].

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