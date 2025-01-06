Online Poll: How Much Do You Invest in Trade Shows?

January 6, 2025
Generic Tradeshow Scene

The 2025 trade show and convention season is soon to get under way. According to a study released by Statista in 2023, marketers and exhibitors surveyed across the United States planned to spend, on average, almost US$1.4 million on trade shows throughout that year, up 70% from $805 million in 2022. The 2023 average also surpassed the pre-pandemic 2019 figure by little more than 9%.

Now, we are asking you to weigh in on what your plans are for trade shows and conventions in 2025.

Take part in the latest poll here:

 

How much does your company invest annually to attend industry trade shows and conventions?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.

