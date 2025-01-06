Online Poll: How Much Do You Invest in Trade Shows?

The 2025 trade show and convention season is soon to get under way. According to a study released by Statista in 2023, marketers and exhibitors surveyed across the United States planned to spend, on average, almost US$1.4 million on trade shows throughout that year, up 70% from $805 million in 2022. The 2023 average also surpassed the pre-pandemic 2019 figure by little more than 9%.

Now, we are asking you to weigh in on what your plans are for trade shows and conventions in 2025.

Take part in the latest poll here:

How much does your company invest annually to attend industry trade shows and conventions? We do not attend trade shows and conventions

Less than $1,000

$1,000–$5,000

$5,000–$10,000

$10,000–$25,000

More than $25,000

I’m not sure View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.