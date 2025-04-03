Get IICRC Certified Online in Just 2 Days

Looking to elevate your carpet cleaning skills, increase your profits, and earn a professional certification- all from the comfort of your home or office?

Join Doug Heiferman, an IICRC-approved instructor and industry icon with more than 30 years of experience, for a live online training event that’s as interactive as it is practical.

Dates: April 29-30

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST

Location: Online (Zoom link provided upon registration)

Cost: $350 (plus $80 for the optional certification fee)

Class Size: Limited to 20 students

Register Now – Contact Doug Directly:

Text/Call: (845) 321-4825

Email [email protected]

Presented in partnership with Jeff Cross, ISSA Media Director, this training will equip you with the skills to deliver exceptional results in residential and commercial settings. Doug has trained thousands of professionals and is even recognized by the Wall Street Journal as a textile expert.

IICRC Carpet Cleaning Technician (CCT) Certification

Hands-on instruction from a nationally known expert

90 days of post-class support when you register within 10 days

Real-world strategies to grow your business

Whether you’re just starting or looking to sharpen your edge, this course is for you. Doug guarantees your satisfaction and remains available for questions-even after class ends.

Spots are limited. Register today to reserve your place!