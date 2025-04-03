Get IICRC Certified Online in Just 2 Days

April 3, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Doug Heiferman

Looking to elevate your carpet cleaning skills, increase your profits, and earn a professional certification- all from the comfort of your home or office?

Join Doug Heiferman, an IICRC-approved instructor and industry icon with more than 30 years of experience, for a live online training event that’s as interactive as it is practical.

Dates: April 29-30

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST

Location: Online (Zoom link provided upon registration)

Cost: $350 (plus $80 for the optional certification fee)

Class Size: Limited to 20 students

Register Now – Contact Doug Directly:

Text/Call: (845) 321-4825

Email [email protected]

Presented in partnership with Jeff Cross, ISSA Media Director, this training will equip you with the skills to deliver exceptional results in residential and commercial settings. Doug has trained thousands of professionals and is even recognized by the Wall Street Journal as a textile expert.

  • IICRC Carpet Cleaning Technician (CCT) Certification
  • Hands-on instruction from a nationally known expert
  • 90 days of post-class support when you register within 10 days
  •  Real-world strategies to grow your business

Whether you’re just starting or looking to sharpen your edge, this course is for you. Doug guarantees your satisfaction and remains available for questions-even after class ends.

Spots are limited. Register today to reserve your place!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Gabe Diab

ATI Appoints Gabe Diab Chief Financial Officer

New Hires and Appointments / News
Voda Cleaning and Restoration

Voda Cleaning & Restoration Receives $20M in Funding

Growth & Acquisitions / News
IICRC-standards

Australia Standard Published: AS-IICRC S500 Standard for Professional Water Damage Restoration

News
Golden trophy award

CRDN Honors Restoration Industry Leaders at 2025 Convention

Awards / News
CMM March/April Digital issue

Read the March/April 2025 Issue of CMM Online

News
Puroclean in California

PuroClean Expands Restoration Services Across California

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

When you take a new job, what is your top reason?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...