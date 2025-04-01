CRDN Honors Restoration Industry Leaders at 2025 Convention

April 1, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Golden trophy award

CRDN, a leading expert in contents restoration operations across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. since 2001, recently honored franchise owners and their staffs at its annual International Convention in Austin, Texas. Accolades were given out for its Influencer Award, Brand Ambassador Award, Rookie of the Year and Shining Star to highlight network members who reflect CRDN’s core values—integrity, expertise, and service.

The recipients of this year’s Influencer Award were recognized for how they inspire action and create opportunities while harnessing modern tools, technology and platforms to elevate not only their franchise’s success but also the entire CRDN network.

Four CRDN locations were recognized with the Influencer Award:

  • CRDN of Kansas City, Topeka and Northeastern Kansas
  • CRDN of Central and Southern Minnesota
  • CRDN of Chicago
  • CRDN of Northern Indiana

Terese Jung of CRDN of Central and Western Iowa was recognized with the 2024 Brand Ambassador Award. She was honored for exemplifying dedication, professionalism and an unwavering commitment to excellence, ultimately making significant contributions and impact to CRDN.

Rookie of the Year is awarded to the franchise sales leader in their first full year of business. CRDN’s 2024 recipients are Brian Rick and Jeff Sitz of CRDN of North Central Ohio.

The Shining Star Award is bestowed for outstanding overall individual performance during the year. The award’s nominees are selected by popular vote. This year’s winner was Rick Lamanna of CRDN Toronto & GTA, who was recognized for being a brand and industry leader who is passionate about the trade and helps others.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Voda Cleaning and Restoration

Voda Cleaning & Restoration Receives $20M in Funding

Growth & Acquisitions / News
IICRC-standards

Australia Standard Published: AS-IICRC S500 Standard for Professional Water Damage Restoration

News
CMM March/April Digital issue

Read the March/April 2025 Issue of CMM Online

News
Puroclean in California

PuroClean Expands Restoration Services Across California

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Puroclean's Steve White with Tamarac Firefighter James Murad

PuroClean Recognizes Community Leaders with Superhero Day Campaign

Community Outreach / News
RMS logo

Join Top Restoration Leaders at the RMS Owners Workshop

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

When you take a new job, what is your top reason?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...