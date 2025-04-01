CRDN Honors Restoration Industry Leaders at 2025 Convention

CRDN, a leading expert in contents restoration operations across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. since 2001, recently honored franchise owners and their staffs at its annual International Convention in Austin, Texas. Accolades were given out for its Influencer Award, Brand Ambassador Award, Rookie of the Year and Shining Star to highlight network members who reflect CRDN’s core values—integrity, expertise, and service.

The recipients of this year’s Influencer Award were recognized for how they inspire action and create opportunities while harnessing modern tools, technology and platforms to elevate not only their franchise’s success but also the entire CRDN network.

Four CRDN locations were recognized with the Influencer Award:

CRDN of Kansas City, Topeka and Northeastern Kansas

CRDN of Central and Southern Minnesota

CRDN of Chicago

CRDN of Northern Indiana

Terese Jung of CRDN of Central and Western Iowa was recognized with the 2024 Brand Ambassador Award. She was honored for exemplifying dedication, professionalism and an unwavering commitment to excellence, ultimately making significant contributions and impact to CRDN.

Rookie of the Year is awarded to the franchise sales leader in their first full year of business. CRDN’s 2024 recipients are Brian Rick and Jeff Sitz of CRDN of North Central Ohio.

The Shining Star Award is bestowed for outstanding overall individual performance during the year. The award’s nominees are selected by popular vote. This year’s winner was Rick Lamanna of CRDN Toronto & GTA, who was recognized for being a brand and industry leader who is passionate about the trade and helps others.