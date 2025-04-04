Shape the Future of Restoration: Participate in the 2025 Cleanfax Restoration Benchmarking Survey

April 4, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Online Survey Form. Man Filling List On Laptop Computer

Cleanfax is currently compiling data and statistics for its 2025 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report, and we would like to enlist you to help with this project. This survey closes on Thursday, May 1, so don’t wait to submit your answers and have your experience included in our annual industry snapshot.

Together, we can discover the cleaning and restoration industry’s biggest trends and business owners make data-driven moves that are guaranteed to lead to success and growth.

If you take about 15 minutes and complete the survey, you will be contributing to the industry and you will be in the drawing for a $500 Visa gift card. As cleaning and restoration industry leaders, your anonymous responses will help us develop a thorough report full of statistics, data, and details that you and your peers will use and trust for years to come.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive survey and the chance of winning a great prize! Take the survey by following the link below.

From the whole team here at Cleanfax, thank you for your participation!

Use This Link to Take the Survey

