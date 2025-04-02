Voda Cleaning & Restoration Receives $20M in Funding

April 2, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Voda Cleaning and Restoration

Franchise financier Benetrends Financial has announced a $20 million small business administration (SBA) lending initiative to support Voda Cleaning & Restoration franchisees as part of its Preferred Lending Program. This program is designed to provide streamlined and accessible financing for Voda’s prospective franchise owners, empowering them to launch and grow their businesses.

Voda Cleaning & Restoration, a Franchise Playbook brand, is a r home services franchise offering cleaning and restoration services. Through this lender-preferred status, new franchise owners will benefit from easier access to SBA-backed funding, a critical step in driving Voda’s continued expansion.

“Benetrends has been an incredible partner to Voda for all financing needs for our franchise partners,” said Dan Claps, certified fraud examiner, CEO, and co-founder of Voda Cleaning & Restoration. “We are excited to deepen this relationship. I am proud that the Voda franchise owner track record with the SBA has allowed us to become a preferred partner. This is just the start!”

With this initiative, Voda franchisees will have access to flexible SBA financing solutions that cater to the needs of first-time business owners and experienced operators alike.

For more information on Benetrends’ Preferred Lending Program, click here. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Voda Cleaning & Restoration, visit myvodafranchise.com.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

IICRC-standards

Australia Standard Published: AS-IICRC S500 Standard for Professional Water Damage Restoration

News
Golden trophy award

CRDN Honors Restoration Industry Leaders at 2025 Convention

Awards / News
CMM March/April Digital issue

Read the March/April 2025 Issue of CMM Online

News
Puroclean in California

PuroClean Expands Restoration Services Across California

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Puroclean's Steve White with Tamarac Firefighter James Murad

PuroClean Recognizes Community Leaders with Superhero Day Campaign

Community Outreach / News
RMS logo

Join Top Restoration Leaders at the RMS Owners Workshop

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

When you take a new job, what is your top reason?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...