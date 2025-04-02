Voda Cleaning & Restoration Receives $20M in Funding

Franchise financier Benetrends Financial has announced a $20 million small business administration (SBA) lending initiative to support Voda Cleaning & Restoration franchisees as part of its Preferred Lending Program. This program is designed to provide streamlined and accessible financing for Voda’s prospective franchise owners, empowering them to launch and grow their businesses.

Voda Cleaning & Restoration, a Franchise Playbook brand, is a r home services franchise offering cleaning and restoration services. Through this lender-preferred status, new franchise owners will benefit from easier access to SBA-backed funding, a critical step in driving Voda’s continued expansion.

“Benetrends has been an incredible partner to Voda for all financing needs for our franchise partners,” said Dan Claps, certified fraud examiner, CEO, and co-founder of Voda Cleaning & Restoration. “We are excited to deepen this relationship. I am proud that the Voda franchise owner track record with the SBA has allowed us to become a preferred partner. This is just the start!”

With this initiative, Voda franchisees will have access to flexible SBA financing solutions that cater to the needs of first-time business owners and experienced operators alike.

For more information on Benetrends’ Preferred Lending Program, click here. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Voda Cleaning & Restoration, visit myvodafranchise.com.