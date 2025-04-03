ATI Appoints Gabe Diab Chief Financial Officer

April 3, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Gabe Diab

ATI Restoration (ATI) named Gabe Diab the company’s new chief financial officer. With over two decades of experience in financial and operational leadership across Fortune 500 companies and private equity-backed businesses, Gabe brings a track record of driving transformation and growth to ATI.

Most recently, Gabe served as CFO and COO of Ascential Technologies, where he successfully integrated 18 acquisitions and led a comprehensive initiative that delivered substantial improvements in working capital and operational efficiency. Prior to that, he held the role of executive vice president and CFO at Dematic Corp., a $5 billion global enterprise, where he was instrumental in doubling order intake and enhancing profitability, while navigating the challenging COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout his career, Gabe has consistently demonstrated an ability to turn complexity into opportunity, a quality that aligns with ATI’s mission. His expertise in financial strategy and operational excellence will be critical as ATI continues its expansion and works to align its operations efficiently while maintaining focus on long-term growth.

“We’re excited to have Gabe on board,” said David Carpenter, ATI CEO. “He brings a strong track record of leading and building great teams that support the field in delivering consistent results—exactly what we need as we grow and evolve. Gabe’s leadership will help us invest in our future which will improve operations and client outcomes.”

