Australia Standard Published: AS-IICRC S500 Standard for Professional Water Damage Restoration

April 2, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Standards Australia announces the publication of a newly-adopted, Standards Australia-approved AS-IICRC S500 Standard for Professional Water Damage Restoration (2025).

The international adoption of the ANSI/IICRC S500 Standard (2021 Edition) describes the procedures to be followed and the precautions to be taken when performing water damage restoration in residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, and the systems and personal property contained within those structures.

Water damage restoration consists of the following components for which procedures are described in this Standard:\Principles of Water

  • Damage Restoration
  • Microbiology of Water Damage
  • Health Effects from Exposure to Microbial Contamination in Water-Damaged Buildings
  • Building and Material Science
  • Psychrometry and Drying Technology
  • Equipment, Instruments, and Tools
  • Antimicrobial (biocide) Technology
  • Safety and Health
  • Administrative Procedures, Project Documentation, and Risk Management
  • Inspections, Preliminary Determinations, and Pre-Restoration Evaluations
  • Limitations, Complexities, Complications, and Conflicts
  • Specialized Experts
  • Structural Restoration
  • Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Restoration
  • Contents Evaluation, Restoration, and Remediation
  • Large or Catastrophic Restoration Projects
  • Materials and Assemblies

Mehmet Ucar from Quantum Restoration Services Pty. Ltd., member of the IICRC S500 Consensus Body, and primary local representative of the IICRC with Standards Australia shared, “The publication of the AS IICRC S500 marks a major milestone for the Australian restoration industry. This international adoption is the result of years of collaboration, commitment, and a shared vision between the IICRC and Standards Australia. It represents a significant achievement in harmonizing restoration standards between Australia and the global community—an accomplishment that simply wouldn’t have been possible without the IICRC’s unwavering support. Their steadfast dedication to advancing industry standards in Australia has been nothing short of remarkable. This milestone not only reflects international alignment, but also the IICRC’s genuine investment in the growth and professionalism of our local restoration industry.”

Brandon Burton, IICRC Standards Chairman, said: “The release of the Australian Standard AS-IICRC S500: 2025 – Professional Water Damage Restoration marks a major milestone in the role and development of Standards in the Water Damage Restoration Industry. Although the ANSI/IICRC S500 has long been a critical international resource, the role of the S500 as the primary source for prudent restoration practices and procedures in Australia has been significantly reinforced. ”

To purchase a copy of the new AS IICRC S500: 2025, click here. For more information on other certification programs and standards offered by IICRC, visit www.iicrc.org.

