NORTHBROOK, IL — January 2, 2019 — As the busy holiday season comes to a close, the November/December 2018 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the November/December 2018 Cleanfax issue include:
- The 2018 Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report
We’ve got all the data you depend on for deciding your company’s next steps and making sure you’re ahead of the curve.
- The Dark Secrets of Catastrophic Loss Response
Hard-won, battle-tested lessons from experienced and respected industry veterans to help you decide if working CAT events is for you.
- Beyond Drying
Media blasting evolved over the years. It’s now a safe restoration tool that uses “the right media for the right application.”
- Shedding Rugs
What You Need to Know: Some rugs shed and stop. Others will shed forever. Know the shedding habits of common rugs to better help and inform your clients.
- Pricing the Job
Whether you quote jobs over the phone or go to homes to do it, the right approach to pricing is essential to booking the job.
- Math Principles Essential to the Science of Cleaning
Understanding the math that underlies cleaning product pricing can save you money. Use this guide for logical product selection.
- Successful Training Expectations Begin with Coffee
Creating your in-house training program requires a consistent message that reflects your company’s values and culture.
- Old Persian Rug Meets Gatorade
The November/December 2018 photo contest winner is Frank DiGiugno of DiGi Carpet Cleaning who won with his restoration of an expensive Persian rug.
Also, read the Foreword to the November/December 2018 Cleanfax issue by Managing Editor Amanda Hosey in which she recaps answers to some of the write-in questions from this year’s Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey.
