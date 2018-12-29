AMAZING All-in-One Carpet, Tile, Upholstery, Degreaser, & Encapsulation Cleaner for Professionals

Carpet Details naturally releases dirt and oils from surfaces utilizing a proprietary process and blend of pure, natural minerals and has been providing custom spotters to flooring retailers since 1991.

Neutral 8.1 pH

Mill approved for stain-resistant fibers

Healthier for you and your customers

Not heat activated

No acid rinse needed

No VOCs, 100 percent odorless

Non-allergenic, no solvents, no polymers

No foam = No sticky soap

Effective fiber-penetrating encapsulation

Indefinite shelf life

Freeze-thaw stable

Will not corrode metal

100 percent made in USA

Prespray entire areas for faster cleaning (no worries if it dries before getting to it)

The Best Electric Heaters for Restoration

Colorado Tri-Flo Systems creates American-made heaters that meet the highest safety standards.

creates American-made heaters that meet the highest safety standards. Dual airflow ports deliver heated airflow for drying and mold mitigation.

Metal construction, one plug per heater.

Portable, weighs as little as 16 lbs.

Uses power available onsite.

Prices for Colorado Tri-Flo heaters start at $995.

A New Standard in Truckmount Life and Value

The 2018 Peak 500 truckmount from Prochem and Sapphire Scientific is the is the lowest cost, liquid-cooled, large class, CARB-compliant, high-efficiency machine in the market.

The unit easily maintains full heat even with a six-flow wand for maximum cleaning performance, and the unit boasts numerous key features for serious professional cleaners:

A 31-HP Kawasaki engine with electronic fuel injection

One gallon of gas used per hour

Maximized engine cooling and solution heating

Corrosion resistant and vibration/noise-dampening frame

Cerakote-treated exhaust system for reduced radiant heat (up to 30 percent)

Gardner Denver TriFlow 406 blower with vacuum to 13 inches

Up to 406 CFM, 3.5 gpm, and 1,500 psi

Suitable for all carpet and upholstery as well as hard surface cleaning

Lighted bezel with large pressure and manual temperature control gauges

Easy-to-access maintenance points

The Peak 500 is designed for years of life with minimal maintenance,

reflecting Prochem’s core DNA: Simple, durable, and reliable.

Fit 2 in the Space of 1, and Be Everywhere at Once With the Phoenix DryMAX XL and DryLINK

The groundbreaking DryMAX XL is the smallest XL LGR dehumidifier on the market and can remove 125 ppd at AHAM while taking up half the space of other XL category LGRs. Fit twice as many XL units on your vehicle.

The DryMAX XL is the first dehumidifier with built-in Bluetooth, and our free DryLINK mobile app, the world’s first restoration app with Bluetooth connectivity to smart dehumidifiers, is included with the unit.

It’s free to download, with no usage fees, and compatible with iOS and Android.

Get accurate data with no transcription errors.

Easily identify which unit you are connected to.

Save time and automate a collection of dehu readings.

Log events like dehu turn off.

Easily create drying logs.

Capable of remote monitoring, works with teams, and has advanced graphing features.

“Find My Dehu” will show the last know location of the unit.

Now you can control and locate your dehumidifier from your phone!