The November/ December 2018 Cleanfax photo contest winner is Frank DiGiugno of DiGi Carpet Cleaning in Runnemede, NJ. His company will receive a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros worth $250.

“It was a scary job to perform in the customer’s home. “

Frank describes this particular job: This was a very expensive, old Persian rug that the customer’s son had spilled orange Gatorade on. Because of the color and the tea dyes in the rug, I had to be very careful not to remove the designs and background tea dyes. I used a product with a syringe and eyedropper to strip the dye, letting the color fade enough and then pulling out the product fast, timing the progress of the product. It was a scary job to perform in the customer’s home. I made sure the customer fully understood the risks. The outcome was great, even though, at the same time, I told myself it was very risky.

While less than 40 percent of restoration contractors travel for large-scale disaster work, franchised companies are much more likely to do so, with 48 percent of franchises traveling, compared to 35 percent of non-franchised companies.

Franchised companies are also much more likely to participate in TPA programs at 68 percent compared to 28 percent. However, start-up costs are much higher for restoration franchises, averaging $100,000, compared to $10,000.*

*According to the 2018 Cleanfax Restoration Benchmarking Survey