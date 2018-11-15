Another survey is ready for you — a year’s worth of data supplied by industry professionals await you. You’ll find industry analyses, from revenue to start-up costs and everything between. Use this data for your own purposes, to grow your business, make the tough choices, and ultimately enjoy the success of your hard work.

About this report: The data in the 2018 Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report is based on results from carpet cleaning contractors responding to invitations for this survey. Results are not necessarily based on audited financial statements. Made possible with support from Legend Brands.

Wages Paid per Hour by Region