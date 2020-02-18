NORTHBROOK, Ill.—February 18, 2020—In response to the ongoing coronavirus health emergency, ISSA and the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC®), a division of ISSA, have released a new tip sheet relating to the outbreak. This tip sheet contains information on using disinfectants to control spread of the virus identified as SARS-CoV-2 (Wuhan Coronavirus). The coronavirus disinfectants tip sheet is the latest in a series from GBAC on the current coronavirus crisis.

In the release, GBAC details recommendations for the proper use of disinfectants to clean and sanitize environments in order to stop the spread of the virus. Download the coronavirus disinfectants tip sheet below.

This is the third tip sheet GBAC has released to aid cleaning and forensic restoration industry professionals responding to the coronavirus outbreak. You can find GBAC’s tip sheets on personal protective equipment and risk assessment procedures, as well as other SARS-CoV-2 (Wuhan Coronavirus) updates and current information on the ISSA resource page, www.issa.com/coronavirus .

ISSA and GBAC are committed to educating the industry in best practices for coronavirus response and will update the resource page as important news develops. This page will have updates such as:

Implementing worker protection and using appropriate disinfectants

Practicing precautionary measures and reducing the risk of infection

How to deal with controlling and/or preventing the spread of infectious diseases

Training and educational opportunities to reduce biohazard risks

Additionally, keep checking back here for all of Cleanfax’s news and updates on the coronavirus outbreak. For those who require immediate assistance or have questions about cleaning and disinfection in high-risk scenarios, contact Patty Olinger, executive director of GBAC, a division of ISSA, at pattyo@issa.com.