New Research Shows Cleaning Chemicals May Affect Brain Cells

May 6, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Cleaning products

New research published in monthly scientific journal Nature Neuroscience on quaternary ammonium compounds (quats) has found the large classification of chemicals used in cleaning and disinfecting products along with other functions to be potentially toxic to a type of brain cell. Oligodendrocytes, which provide fatty insulation around nerves that allows signals to move throughout the brain faster, have been shown to be particularly affected by quats. According to scientists at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, the latest research suggests exposure to quats could trigger disease in certain populations that are already genetically susceptible, as reported in The Washington Post.

Another 2023 report on quats published by the American Chemical Society labeled the chemicals to be an area of emerging concern. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, quat use has grown, and studies conducted before and after the onset of the pandemic indicate increased human exposure to quats. For example, a 2021 report found that 80% of 43 participants had quats in their blood.

Quats have suspected and known adverse health concerns, including dermal and respiratory effects, developmental and reproductive toxicity, disruption of metabolic function such as lipid homeostasis, and impairment of mitochondrial function. Quats’ role in antimicrobial resistance also has been demonstrated, according to American Chemical Society research.

In turn, experts in The Washington Post article agree that more research is needed to study the effect of quats on the human body and overall environment, and researchers will be challenged because hundreds of quats are in the market to study.

“Human exposure to chemical ingredients is a very important issue in the cleaning industry as well as the ISSA research project funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on using Safer Choice labeled products,” said Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, senior director of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council ® (GBAC), a division of ISSA. “Any cleaning product can be used safely if workers are trained and have knowledge about cleaning ingredients and are provided with and wear personal protective equipment that decreases the risk of exposure to chemicals.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

health and wealth

Is Entrepreneurship the Path to Wealth and Wellbeing?

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research / Leadership Tips / News
3M facility

3M Expands Nebraska Facility

Business Management & Operations / Growth & Acquisitions / News
Brain Corp

Brain Corp Names Reinhart COO

New Hires and Appointments / News
Youth workers

Labor Department Prioritizes Strengthening Youth Workforce

Business Management & Operations / Labor / News / Training
Baca Raton, Florida

USGBC Announces Participants in 2024 LEED for Cities Program

News / Sustainability
2024 Cleanfax May/June digital issue

May/June Cleanfax Digital Issue Now Available

ISSA / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Polls

Do you see the FTC ban on noncompete clauses affecting your company?

  • Yes: I am concerned about retaining my employees. (100%, 1 Votes)
  • Yes: It will positively impact our hiring efforts. (0%, 0 Votes)
  • No: We don't anticipate any impact. (0%, 0 Votes)
  • Not sure: We are assessing potential implications. (0%, 0 Votes)
  • N/A (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 1

Loading ... Loading ...