USGBC Announces Participants in 2024 LEED for Cities Program

May 2, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Baca Raton, Florida

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program has announced 12 cities that have been selected to participate in the 2024 LEED for Cities Local Government Leadership program.

USGBC’s initiative, a partnership with Bank of America, brings together local governments from across the U.S. to collaborate on and support LEED for Cities certification efforts through peer-to-peer networking opportunities, technical assistance, and educational resources. Participants also receive waived fees for USGBC membership, LEED registration, and other certifications.

“This year’s leadership cohort brings together diverse local governments from across the U.S. to strengthen sustainability, resilience, human health, and social equity outcomes within their communities,” said Peter Templeton, USGBC president and CEO. “We congratulate this year’s cohort and express our gratitude to Bank of America for their ongoing partnership in supporting the work of these local sustainability leaders.”

The 12 local governments selected for the 2024 program includes:

  • Boca Raton, Florida
  • Carrollton, Texas
  • Coral Springs, Florida
  • El Paso, Texas
  • Gainesville, Florida
  • Gary, Indiana
  • Jacksonville, Florida
  • La Crosse, Wisconsin
  • New Orleans
  • Overland Park, Kansas
  • Philadelphia
  • Petersburg, Florida.

For more information on the LEED for Cities Local Government Leadership Program visit the USGBC website.

