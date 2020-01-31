Northbrook, Ill.—January 31, 2020—As the cleaning industry worldwide comes together to fight the coronavirus health emergency, the Global BioRisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, is diligently working to educate the industry on best practices for response to the disease. To this end, GBAC will hold “Prepare, Respond, Recover: A Special Webinar on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV),” a free webinar offering training on handling of the deadly virus.

In addition, GBAC will hold specialized in-person training February 4-5 and has created a best practices sheet (more on these below).

Corona virus response best practices webinar:

“Prepare, Respond, Recover: A Special Webinar on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)”

February 5, 10 a.m. EST

Online

Free

This webinar will feature members of the GBAC team, including Executive Director Patricia Olinger, who will explain best practices for prevention and contamination control measures of the Wuhan-originating Coronavirus, which has now surpassed the infection numbers of the SARS epidemic of 2002-2004—with more than 200 dead and more than 6,000 infected, according to CNN.

Register now (Registrants will also be sent a copy of the recording after the webinar.)

Hands-on training:

“The Bio-Remediation & Response Fundamentals Workshop”

February 4-5, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Cedar Hill, Texas

$750 (ISSA members), $2,500 (non-ISSA members)

This is a new program that includes information and training on how to prepare, respond, and recover from a biohazard situation in the workplace. Special content has been added to the workshop to address the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus. Attendees will also learn prevention and contamination control measures for a variety of other biohazards.

“The content of this hands-on training session is timely for companies and organizations because this has been a particularly busy season for influenza A and influenza B strains,” Olinger says. “Now with the arrival of the new Wuhan coronavirus, many cleaning professionals and facility managers are wondering how they can do more to keep their customers and employees safe from illnesses.”

Registration and more information

Quick info

Tips sheet

GBAC and ISSA created a Tips Sheet on best practices for coronavirus response and in response to other crises, including necessary use of personal protective equipment.

Coronavirus updates

This is an ISSA resource page for the coronavirus that will be updated with new information as it becomes available. Learn more about coronavirus, declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization, through ISSA’s informational page.