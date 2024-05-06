3M Expands Nebraska Facility

3M has announced a US$67 million investment in the company’s Valley, Nebraska, production facility.

The expansion project will add 90,000 square feet to the Valley plant, which produces hearing protection products, reusable respirators, and other personal protective equipment (PPE). The investment includes new production lines, equipment, and a warehouse, and is expected to create about 40 new jobs.

“3M has been a part of Valley and the greater Omaha business community for 45 years,” said Matt Huset, 3M plant director. “We’re proud of the role we play in Nebraska’s success and pleased that we could work with state officials to make this expansion happen.”

About 3M

With global sales of US$32.7 billion, 3M is a leading producer of thousands of products ranging from chemicals, filtration systems, and safety and protection equipment to office, graphics, and health care equipment. For more information, visit 3M.com.