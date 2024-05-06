Brain Corp Names Reinhart COO

May 6, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Brain Corp

Brain Corp has promoted Brian Reinhart to chief operating officer (COO).

Reinhart has been with Brain Corp since 2018 when he joined the company from Alliance Industries Inc., where he served as general counsel and vice president. He has worked in a variety of leadership roles during his tenure with Brain Corp, most recently as the company’s chief administrative officer. In his new position as COO, Reinhart will focus on enhancing key partnerships and accelerating growth while delivering quality customer experience.

“Brian’s exceptional leadership and deep understanding of our operations have been instrumental in our success, and I am confident that he will continue to drive our company forward in his new role,” said David Pinn, Brain Corp CEO. “As COO, Brian will ensure our execution thrives as our scale continues to grow, making sure we have the people, processes, and technology in the right places to drive our business forward.”

