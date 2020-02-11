NORTHBROOK, Ill.—February 10, 2020—In response to the ongoing coronavirus health emergency, ISSA and the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC®), a division of ISSA, have released a new tip sheet relating to the outbreak. This tip sheet concentrates on coronavirus risk assessment recommendations.

In the release, GBAC details recommendations for performing a proper risk assessment before cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting a potentially contaminated area in order to prevent spread of the virus. Download the coronavirus risk assessment tip sheet below.

This tip sheet is the latest in a series from GBAC on the current coronavirus crisis. The council issued a tip sheet on personal protective equipment last week. In addition, updates have been made to the ISSA resource page, www.issa.com/coronavirus, where you can access current information about the Wuhan coronavirus. ISSA and GBAC are committed to educating the industry in best practices for coronavirus response and will update the resource page as important news develops.

This page will have updates such as:

Implementing worker protection and using appropriate disinfectants.

Practicing precautionary measures and reducing the risk of infection.

Training and educational opportunities to reduce biohazard risks.

For those who require immediate assistance or have questions about cleaning and disinfection in high-risk scenarios, contact Patty Olinger, executive director of GBAC, a division of ISSA, at pattyo@issa.com.