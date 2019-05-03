NORTHBROOK, IL — May 3, 2019 — As May flowers bloom, the April 2019 Cleanfax issue still waits to shower you with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the April 2019 Cleanfax issue include:
- How to Produce Your Company’s Story in Video
Want to stand out among the competition? Here’s how to proceed once you’ve finished your photoshoot.
- Do Client Newsletters Still Work?
Snail mail mixed with modern digital marketing is a good tool at your disposal for communicating with present and past clients.
- Restoration’s Biggest Challenges
A look at restoration industry issues — from training failures to insurance companies forcing agendas.
- Getting Rusty on Rust?
Rust-removal products have a colorful history. How do the safer modern removers compare to the acid-based ones of the past?
- Staying Inspired
Don’t get lost along the way. It’s never too late to reinforce your drive to be an entrepreneur.
- Changes and Challenges of the Global Flooring Market
New trends in flooring and the challenges, headaches, and opportunities they bring.
- The Technician Personal Tool Inventory List
When tools go missing, it destroys efficiency and kills profits. Use this system to hold your employees accountable.
- Rugs and Floods: Textile Triage During a Water Loss
It can be difficult to know which water-damaged rugs are salvageable and which must go. These on-site techniques will prepare your team.
- Treating a Heavy Traffic Zone
The April 2019 photo contest winner is Tom Prince of Prince Carpet Care who won with his cleanup of a restaurant’s heavily trafficked dining room carpet.
Also, read the Foreword to the April 2019 Cleanfax issue by Managing Editor Amanda Hosey in which she looks at tips to prepare your company for the busy spring season.
Check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.
You can also read the April 2019 digital magazine in full.