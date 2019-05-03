NORTHBROOK, IL — May 3, 2019 — As May flowers bloom, the April 2019 Cleanfax issue still waits to shower you with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.

In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.

A range of topics from the April 2019 Cleanfax issue include:

Also, read the Foreword to the April 2019 Cleanfax issue by Managing Editor Amanda Hosey in which she looks at tips to prepare your company for the busy spring season.

Check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.

You can also read the April 2019 digital magazine in full.