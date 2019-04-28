The photo contest winner this month is Tom Prince of Prince Carpet Care in Schenectady, NY for a restaurant carpet transformation. His company will receive a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros worth $250.

The owner of this restaurant was concerned that he might have to replace the carpet in the main dining room, which is located between the kitchen and the bar where traffic is quite heavy. I presprayed the restaurant carpet and let it dwell five minutes. I then extracted the carpet using a Rotovac 360 with a brush head, a two-vacuum portable, and a Little Giant heater. Needless to say, the owner was very pleased with the results.

DID YOU KNOW

Financing new equipment instead of saving to buy can be smart:

New equipment often brings in more new revenue than its monthly payment.

100-percent financing is available, so no down payment is needed.

Lease terms that allow for off seasons are available.

Just be sure to first assess how long it will take for the new equipment to generate revenue and offset the payments.

See “Getting Financed” online at www.Cleanfax.com for more information.