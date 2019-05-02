Instant Calculations for Professional Restorers

QuickNav, Delmhorst’s easy-to-use, 3-in-1 meter, offers pin mode, scan mode, and thermo-hygrometer in a single hand-held unit. The QuickNav will instantly calculate dew point, grains per pound (GPP), temperature, and vapor pressure for fast, accurate moisture measurement. If you are looking for the versatility of a 3-in-1 meter, the QuickNav is the answer!

Correction scales for wood and drywall,

Moisture range of 6 – 60% on wood and 0.1 – 6% on drywall,

Scan range of 0 – 300 numerical reference scale,

RH/T range of 0 – 100% RH,

Temperature range of -40° – 255° Fahrenheit,

Dewpoint range -40° – 176° Fahrenheit,

0.1 – 3,820 gpp (0.1 – 545 gpk).

For more information, visit www.delmhorst.com.

The Power to Dry Faster

GMS Distribution manufactures and sells portable power distribution boxes and electrical cords for contractor use (residential, apartment, and hotel). Our primary goal is to save our customers (contractors) time and money by providing the industry with an easy source of electricity for their equipment. Designed by an electrician, GMS’s Portable Power Distribution Centers (“G-Unit”) are small, compact, lightweight, colorful, and easy to use. Every G-Unit is hand-assembled by GMS Distribution in the U.S.A. to provide you with a simple power solution that will exceed your expectations. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, GMS Distribution distributes and sells its products in the United States and Canada.

For more information, visit www.gmsdist.com.

BotaniClean® Antimicrobial Cleaner Accelerates and Simplifies Cleanup

Working at trauma scenes or other jobsites where blood or bodily fluids need to be cleaned? BotaniClean’s one-minute dwell time makes it quick and easy to clean and decontaminate hard surfaces exposed to potentially dangerous fluids, which may contain HIV. Just saturate with BotaniClean and let dwell for at least one minute. (Remember: PPE is required whenever bodily fluids are present.) BotaniClean’s clear formulation doesn’t separate and has a mild, pleasant fragrance. And at only $19.99 MSRP, BotaniClean costs up to 40 percent less than other EPA Category IV solutions.

For more information, visit www.legendbrandsrestoration.com.

Get the Best in Moisture Monitoring Devices

Restoration jobs are often about removing moisture. The right tools are required to reach and measure the moisture within the building envelope. Extension probes are necessary to reach behind the surface, and the simplest monitoring device can be used with a Lignomat handheld moisture meter to measure and monitor over time.

One of the most popular monitoring device choices is the BL2 plus MC Tracker, which records simultaneously:

One probe for relative humidity, temperature, dew point, and GPP,

Three moisture stations for wood and other materials.

We pride ourselves in offering one of the most reliable and accurate monitoring systems in the industry with over 12 years of experience.

For more information, visit www.lignomat.com.

Wall Cavity Drying in a Fraction of the Time

The Aerator is an innovative tool used to improve and speed up the restoration process after a water-loss event. The Aerator is designed for wall cavity drying. It creates a precise 5/8-inch hole in wet drywall, leaving no debris to clean up. No longer back-breaking work, the process can be completed 15 times faster than the traditional drill and vacuum. What would normally take a technician an hour, they can now do in 5 minutes! In less than an hour of use, the Aerator has paid for itself! Use Xactimate code: WTR WALLH.

For more information, visit www.restorationtools.com.

Environmental Odor Solutions Since 1979

Vaportek’s essential oil, dry-vapor technology has been eliminating organic odors since 1979 when we first patented the environmentally preferable technology. Ozone-free and hydroxyl-free dry vapors combine with malodors on a molecular level to neutralize problem odors. As a natural product, all our systems and liquids can be used in occupied spaces safely and effectively. Dry vapors treat atmosphere, structure, and contents simultaneously. Call us today to request a free sample to use on your next restoration job — we back our products with a 100% satisfaction guarantee!

Xactimate codes: CLN DODRM, CLN DODRME, and CLN DODRMEM

For more information, visit www.vaportek.com.