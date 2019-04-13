By Steve Marsh

Increase the persuasive power of your website by adding a branded video. If the old saying rings true and “a picture is worth a thousand words,” just think how much more powerful a good video showing your technicians performing services would be.

Consumers choose their service providers based on the persuasive power of the company websites they view. Having a good video on the homepage of your website can give you a huge advantage over your competitors.

In my March 2019 Cleanfax article, I discussed how easy it is to perform your own video shoot. In this article, I will explain how to assemble those video clips into an effective story of your company and upload it to YouTube so that you can use it on your website and social media channels.

Select best video clips

There are numerous video-editing apps available to assist you in assembling the video clips you created from your shoot. A simple online search for “free movie making programs” should lead you to easy-to-use software for producing your video. If you have never done this before, just ask around to find a knowledgeable friend who can help you create your video.

Review all the video you recorded during the shoot and select the best clip from each scene. Assemble these into a storyline flowing from your arrival, greeting the customer, and performing your services. Conclude the story with you getting paid by a satisfied customer.

The final video time length will be determined primarily by the length of the audio story that plays during the video. Shorten your video clip story to match that audio.

Voiceover

The audio portion of the video is your opportunity to highlight the details of what makes your company special. This is where you can clarify your target market, which services you offer, the level of service you provide, and any other specific benefits that give you an advantage over the competition. Some benefits to consider mentioning are your status as owner-operator (if applicable), years in business, industry certifications, warranties, and relevant associations or groups you belong to.

Your voiceover script does not have to correspond directly to the video story playing. The ideal time length for the video is around 90 seconds. I believe it is most effective to have the owner as the spokesperson, and in that case, you should introduce yourself at the beginning of the video.

I suggest you write a script from which to read your voiceover. There are free apps available for your phone to record this audio. Obviously, you will want to record the presentation in an area with a quiet background. Since it is short, I recommend recording it multiple times so that you can choose the best one. Try emphasizing different words and changing the pace at which you read during the various recordings.

If you have audio editing capability, you might try recording one sentence at a time and compiling the best for the final audio.

Determine effects

Adding effects to your video can help you convey your message thoroughly. You may want to include a title slide and closing slide, which includes a phone number and web address. You can also flash graphics that emphasize associations, certifications, and guarantees as they are mentioned during the voiceover.

To assist in producing your video, I have provided a sample voiceover script and examples of several completed videos at singletrucksuccess.com/video-examples.

Upload video to YouTube

I recommend posting your video on YouTube. If you have never published a YouTube video before, it should not be hard to find someone who is familiar with YouTube who can help guide you through the process. Be sure to provide YouTube with the key words and description of your video. Include the list of cities you service, the services you provide, and your web address. It also helps to make sure the transcription of the audio is correct.

By providing YouTube with good information about the video and who you service, Google may choose to use the video published on YouTube as an actual search result for people looking for a cleaner.

Link to website

Once the video is posted on YouTube, your webmaster can add the link to the homepage of your website. I suggest placing it toward the top of the page. Be sure to ask your webmaster to turn off the option of showing YouTube’s recommended videos when the video has finished playing.

Worth the effort

I can’t think of a better use of your time and effort than creating a good video to promote your services. I’m sure parts of this process could make you uncomfortable. (Most people are uneasy watching and hearing themselves on video.) I can assure you that most of your competitors will not make that investment. This is where you gain the advantage.

Consumers want to know a lot of information before they decide which service company they will call. Videos are one of the most effective ways to grab their attention and provide the relevant details they need.

Steve Marsh is a 40-year veteran of the carpet cleaning industry, an instructor, and a Senior Carpet Inspector. He helps home-service companies quickly establish profitable clienteles and then progress to serving higher-quality customers. To help companies achieve these goals, Marsh created the step-by-step programs Single Truck Success and Be Competition Free. For more information, visit www.professional-carpet-cleaning-service.com.