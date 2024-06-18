What You Might Have Missed in Our May/June 2024 Issue

June 18, 2024Cleanfax Staff
May/June 2024 Cleanfax

With summer in full swing and storm season preparations underway, the May/June 2024 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with management, technical, and marking tips to help you optimize your business and meet your goals.

This issue features the 2024 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report, sponsored by Legend Brands. Check out how your business stacks up to the competition with this annual report on industry trends.

Then read on to find out more about IICRC standards, tips for client acquisition and retention, the impact of gratitude in business, and much more!

The May/June 2024 Cleanfax issue includes:

Be sure to check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.

You can also read the May/June 2024 digital magazine in full.

